Kinaxis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

SaaS revenue grows 26% to $35.7 million

Total revenue grows 45% to $61.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 37%

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We are pleased to report another very strong quarter. SaaS revenue grew by 26% and our sales pipeline and field teams have continued to expand despite every employee continuing to work remotely. At the start of Q3, we also acquired Rubikloud, an AI-based demand planning SaaS provider that immediately adds value for our CPG customers and creates an important entry point for us into the enterprise retail industry – our seventh target market," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "On the strength of our backlog and sales pipeline, we are able to reiterate our SaaS revenue guidance for fiscal 2020 while increasing other aspects of 2020 guidance. Due to COVID-19, we have seen some customers and prospects expand their contract approval processes, which has delayed some deal signings. We remain confident in our ability to close these opportunities and interest and engagement from the market remains high and well-balanced across geographies and verticals. Kinaxis has quite simply never been more relevant. There has never been more attention on global supply chain resilience, and the power of concurrent planning to provide the agility needed to respond to daily disruption."

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q2 2020 Q2 2019 Change Total Revenue 61,373 42,352 45% SaaS 35,741 28,283 26% Subscription term license 10,003 2,414 314% Professional services 12,400 8,358 48% Maintenance and support 3,229 3,297 -2% Gross profit 45,739 29,368 56%

(75%) (69%)

Profit 9,004 4,001 125%

($0.32/diluted share) ($0.15/diluted share)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 22,471 11,555



(37%) (27%) 94% Cash from operating activities 30,813 8,761 252%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at June 30, 2020.



$USD millions 2020 2021 2022 and

later Total

backlog SaaS 71.2 105.9 125.7 302.7 Subscription term license 0.7 0.2 - 0.9 Maintenance and support 6.4 11.3 11.7 29.5 Total 78.3 117.4 137.4 333.0

Based on this backlog and its current outlook, Kinaxis is reiterating its fiscal 2020 SaaS revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin guidance and increasing other aspects of its financial guidance for the year, as follows:



FY 2020 Guidance Total revenue $216-220 million SaaS 23-25% growth Subscription term license $16-17 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 20-23% of revenue

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended June 30, 2020 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, August 6, 2020, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://bit.ly/309hS0i Dial-in number: (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Replay: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Thursday, August 13, 2020 Reference number: 8089191

Please call the conference telephone number five to ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

(In thousands of USD) Profit $ 9,004

$ 4,001

$ 14,585

$ 10,967 Share-based compensation 3,723

3,581

7,499

6,653 Adjusted profit $ 12,727

$ 7,582

$ 22,084

$ 17,620 Income tax expense 6,264

1,905

9,740

5,723 Depreciation and amortization 3,627

2,974

6,568

5,651 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5

(85)

(44)

85 Net finance income (152)

(821)

(825)

(1,586)

9,744

3,973

15,439

9,873 Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,471

$ 11,555

$ 37,523

$ 27,493 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 37%

27%

33%

31%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2020, 2021 and 2022 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2020 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2020, 2021 and 2022 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 25, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2020 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position





As at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)







June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 184,992 $ 182,284 Short-term investments 75,571 30,319 Trade and other receivables 54,764 80,623 Prepaid expenses 8,777 6,534

324,104 299,760





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 32,088 25,704 Right-of-use assets 14,085 8,671 Contract acquisition costs 15,306 15,497 Unbilled receivables 3,035 249 Other receivables 719 713 Deferred tax assets 407 149 Intangible assets 646 - Goodwill 3,659 -







$ 394,049 $ 350,743





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 29,027 $ 20,770 Deferred revenue 79,308 83,673 Lease obligations 3,657 2,288

111,992 106,731 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 11,013 6,818 Deferred tax liabilities 7,565 7,092

18,578 13,910





Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 156,234 140,961 Contributed surplus 33,966 30,392 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (403) (348) Retained earnings 73,682 59,097

263,479 230,102







$ 394,049 $ 350,743

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income





For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)







For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019









Revenue $ 61,373 $ 42,352 $ 114,128 $ 88,106









Cost of revenue 15,634 12,984 31,470 25,175









Gross profit 45,739 29,368 82,658 62,931









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing 12,253 10,446 24,228 19,761 Research and development 10,257 8,101 19,934 16,095 General and administrative 8,108 5,821 15,040 11,886

30,618 24,368 59,202 47,742











15,121 5,000 23,456 15,189 Other income (expense):







Foreign exchange gain (loss) (5) 85 44 (85) Net finance income 152 821 825 1,586

147 906 869 1,501









Profit before income taxes 15,268 5,906 24,325 16,690









Income tax expense 6,264 1,905 9,740 5,723









Profit 9,004 4,001 14,585 10,967









Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations 69 21 (55) (35)









Total comprehensive income $ 9,073 $ 4,022 $ 14,530 $ 10,932









Basic earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.15 $ 0.55 $ 0.42









Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 26,546,213 26,146,682 26,489,205 26,119,264









Diluted earnings per share $ 0.32 $ 0.15 $ 0.53 $ 0.41









Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 27,960,482 26,840,552 27,776,206 26,841,775











Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)

















Accumulated









other





Share Contributed comprehensive Retained



capital surplus loss earnings Total equity











Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 124,951 $ 24,284 $ (319) $ 35,766 $ 184,682











Profit - - - 10,967 10,967 Other comprehensive loss - - (35) - (35) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (35) 10,967 10,932











Share options exercised 3,026 (928) - - 2,098 Share based payments - 6,653 - - 6,653 Total shareholder transactions 3,026 5,725 - - 8,751











Balance, June 30, 2019 $ 127,977 $ 30,009 $ (354)

46,733 $ 204,365











Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 140,961 $ 30,392 $ (348)

59,097 $ 230,102











Profit - - - 14,585 14,585 Other comprehensive loss - - (55) - (55) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (55) 14,585 14,530











Share options exercised 15,273 (3,925) - - 11,348 Share based payments - 7,499 - - 7,499 Total shareholder transactions 15,273 3,574 - - 18,847











Balance, June 30, 2020 $ 156,234 $ 33,966 $ (403)

73,682 $ 263,479

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)











For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30,

2020 2019 2020 2019









Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:

















Profit $ 9,004 $ 4,001 $ 14,585 $ 10,967









Items not affecting cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 3,565 2,974 6,464 5,651 Amortization of intangible assets 62 - 104 - Share-based payments 3,723 3,581 7,499 6,653 Net finance income (152) (821) (825) (1,586) Income tax expense 6,264 1,905 9,740 5,723 Change in operating assets and liabilities 8,837 (2,045) 15,693 10,974 Interest received 200 1,000 1,062 1,873 Interest paid (169) (158) (289) (270) Income taxes paid (521) (1,676) (2,260) (12,465)

30,813 8,761 51,773 27,520









Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:

















Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (167) - (2,577) - Purchase of property and equipment (9,329) (8,301) (11,038) (9,194) Purchase of short-term investments (10,000) (15,001) (75,302) (30,006) Redemption of short-term investments 10,000 22,500 30,102 50,006

(9,496) (802) (58,815) 10,806









Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:

















Payment of lease obligations (894) (687) (1,485) (1,287) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 6,338 1,153 11,348 2,098

5,444 466 9,863 811









Increase in cash and cash equivalents 26,761 8,425 2,821 39,137









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 158,148 156,984 182,284 126,144









Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 83 103 (113) 231









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 184,992 $ 165,512 $ 184,992 $ 165,512

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]

