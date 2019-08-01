Kinaxis Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

SaaS revenue grows 18%, adjusted EBITDA of 27%, fiscal year outlook supported by multiple major customer wins

OTTAWA, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today reported results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2019 total revenue increased 9% to $42.4 million with SaaS revenue growing by 18% to $28.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA(1) was up 5% to $11.6 million (27% of revenue) and profit decreased slightly to $4.0 million from $4.3 million.

"Our second quarter results further support our strong growth outlook for the year. We secured major new customer wins in every theatre this quarter, which are reflected in our record-breaking backlog. These contracts reinforce our confidence in 2019 guidance, drive increased revenue in Q3 and Q4, and support our accelerated investments in sales force expansion," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "We are very pleased to have been able to announce a number of these new relationships, including Johnson Electric and Yamaha."

$ USD millions, except as otherwise indicated Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Total Revenue 42.4 39.0 9% SaaS 28.3 23.9 18% Subscription term license 2.4 2.5 -5% Gross profit 29.4 26.5 11%

(69%) (68%)

Profit 4.0 4.3 -6%

($0.15/diluted share) ($0.16/diluted share)

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11.6 11.0 5%

(27%) (28%)

Cash from operating activities 8.8 9.1 -4%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Analysis of Q2 2019 vs Q2 2018 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Growth in total revenue of 9% was driven primarily by 18% growth in SaaS revenue, which resulted from contracts secured with new customers, as well as expansion of existing customer subscriptions. Subscription term license revenue declined 5%, as it depends on the timing of renewals, expansions and new engagements for on-premise and hybrid subscription arrangements, and will vary substantially quarter to quarter.

Gross profit margin : Growth in gross profit margin to 69% resulted from the growth in SaaS revenue, partly offset by an increase in costs of revenue, such as related headcount, partner and third-party costs, and higher depreciation costs associated with the expansion of data center capacity.

Profit and adjusted EBITDA : The 6% decrease in profit was due to an increase in operating expenses, partly offset by an increase in revenue and gross profit. Additional investments to support the company's long-term strategic growth initiatives drove increased operating expenses, including additional headcount in sales and marketing and research and development, and higher expenses related to sales commissions and marketing activities. The 5% increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to an increase in revenue and gross profit, partly offset by the increases in operating expenses, excluding stock-based compensation and depreciation.

Cash from operating activities : The 4% decrease in cash from operating activities was largely due to recognition of deferred revenue balances and payment of income taxes. At June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments grew by $19.4 million to $200.9 million from $181.5 million at December 31, 2018.

Financial Guidance

Kinaxis is pleased to reaffirm its 2019 fiscal year financial targets, as follows:



FY 2019 Guidance Total revenue $183-188 million SaaS 20-22% growth Subscription term license $22-24 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 25-27% of revenue

This guidance is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at June 30, 2019.



Remainder of

2019 2020 2021

and thereafter Total SaaS 57.7 81.7 89.9 229.3 Subscription term license 0.9 - - 0.9 Maintenance and support 5.7 6.2 5.1 17.0 Total 64.3 87.9 95.0 247.2

This press release, along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, August 2, 2019, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Date: Friday, August 2, 2019 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://bit.ly/2XAVDx2 Dial-in number: (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Replay: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m., Eastern Daylight Time Friday, August 9, 2019 Reference number: 2086230

Please call the conference telephone number five to ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways faster by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically, Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA. We use Adjusted profit and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our redeemable preferred shares and share based compensation plans, to measure our performance as these measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

(In thousands of USD)



Profit $ 4,001

$ 4,265

$ 10,967

$ 8,818 Share-based compensation

3,581

2,527

6,653

5,685 Adjusted profit $ 7,582

$ 6,792

$ 17,620

$ 14,503 Income tax expense

1,905

1,809

5,723

4,939 Depreciation

2,974

2,398

5,651

4,218 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(85)

222

85

26 Net finance income

(821)

(193)

(1,586)

(338)



3,973

4,236

9,873

8,845 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,555

$ 11,028

$ 27,493

$ 23,348 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

27%

28%

31%

31%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2019, as well as statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2019 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions, including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 28, 2019, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2018, and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.







Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position









As at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018



(Expressed in thousands of USD)



(Unaudited)





















June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 165,512 $ 126,144 Short-term investments

35,387

55,404 Trade and other receivables

43,353

64,330 Prepaid expenses

7,068

5,815



251,320

251,693









Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

27,872

22,785 Right-of-use assets

10,774

8,873 Contract acquisition costs

13,493

13,902 Unbilled receivables

440

457 Deferred tax assets

58

49











$ 303,957 $ 297,759









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 15,856 $ 21,623 Deferred revenue

66,161

78,496 Lease obligations

2,687

2,572



84,704

102,691 Non-current liabilities:







Lease obligations

8,463

6,311 Deferred tax liabilities

6,425

4,075



14,888

10,386









Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

127,977

124,951 Contributed surplus

30,009

24,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(354)

(319) Retained earnings

46,733

35,766



204,365

184,682











$ 303,957 $ 297,759

Kinaxis Inc.















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income

















For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)





































For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Revenue $ 42,352 $ 38,994 $ 88,106 $ 75,843

















Cost of revenue

12,984

12,493

25,175

22,628

















Gross profit

29,368

26,501

62,931

53,215

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing

10,446

8,897

19,761

16,283 Research and development

8,101

7,357

16,095

14,106 General and administrative

5,821

4,144

11,886

9,381



24,368

20,398

47,742

39,770





















5,000

6,103

15,189

13,445 Other income (expense):















Foreign exchange gain (loss)

85

(222)

(85)

(26) Net finance income

821

193

1,586

338



906

(29)

1,501

312

















Profit before income taxes

5,906

6,074

16,690

13,757

















Income tax expense

1,905

1,809

5,723

4,939

















Profit

4,001

4,265

10,967

8,818

















Other comprehensive income (loss)















Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:















Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations

21

(443)

(35)

(43)

















Total comprehensive income $ 4,022 $ 3,822 $ 10,932 $ 8,775

















Basic earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.17 $ 0.42 $ 0.34

















Weighted average number of basic Common Shares

26,146,682

25,720,014

26,119,264

25,631,985

















Diluted earnings per share $ 0.15 $ 0.16 $ 0.41 $ 0.33

















Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares

26,840,552

26,749,364

26,841,775

26,733,546

Kinaxis Inc.



















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity































For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018











(Expressed in thousands of USD)















(Unaudited)

















































Accumulated



















other

Retained







Share

Contributed

comprehensive

earnings

Total



capital

surplus

loss

(deficit)

equity





















Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 108,253 $ 19,294 $ (284) $ (2,475) $ 124,788





















Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15

-

-

-

23,833

23,833 Adjusted balance, January 1, 2018

108,253

19,294

(284)

21,358

148,621





















Profit

-

-

-

8,818

8,818 Other comprehensive income

-

-

(43)

-

(43) Total comprehensive income

-

-

(43)

8,818

8,775





















Share options exercised

10,036

(2,897)

-

-

7,139 Deferred share units exercised

399

(399)

-

-

- Share based payments

-

5,685

-

-

5,685 Total shareholder transactions

10,435

2,389

-

-

12,824





















Balance, June 30, 2018 $ 118,688 $ 21,683 $ (327) $ 30,176 $ 170,220





















Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 124,951 $ 24,284 $ (319) $ 35,766 $ 184,682





















Profit

-

-

-

10,967

10,967 Other comprehensive loss

-

-

(35)

-

(35) Total comprehensive income (loss)

-

-

(35)

10,967

10,932





















Share options exercised

3,026

(928)

-

-

2,098 Share based payments

-

6,653

-

-

6,653 Total shareholder transactions

3,026

5,725

-

-

8,751





















Balance, June 30, 2019 $ 127,977 $ 30,009 $ (354) $ 46,733 $ 204,365

Kinaxis Inc.















Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows



























For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018









(Expressed in thousands of USD) (Unaudited)





































For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018

















Cash flows from operating activities:

































Profit $ 4,001 $ 4,265 $ 10,967 $ 8,818 Items not affecting cash:















Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets

2,974

2,398

5,651

4,218 Share-based payments

3,581

2,527

6,653

5,685 Investment tax credits recoverable

-

-

-

911 Net finance income

(821)

(193)

(1,586)

(338) Income tax expense

1,905

1,809

5,723

4,939 Change in operating assets and liabilities

(2,045)

(848)

10,974

(2,607) Interest received

1,000

446

1,873

807 Interest paid

(158)

(321)

(270)

(469) Income taxes paid

(1,676)

(998)

(12,465)

(2,499)



8,761

9,085

27,520

19,465

















Cash flows used in investing activities:

































Purchase of property and equipment

(8,301)

(4,529)

(9,194)

(9,350) Purchase of short-term investments

(15,001)

(37,500)

(30,006)

(52,543) Redemption of short-term investments

22,500

15,000

50,006

55,005



(802)

(27,029)

10,806

(6,888)

















Cash flows from financing activities:

































Payment of lease obligations

(687)

(544)

(1,287)

(998) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options

1,153

4,361

2,098

7,139



466

3,817

811

6,141

















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

8,425

(14,127)

39,137

18,718

















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

156,984

136,587

126,144

103,392

















Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

103

(427)

231

(77)

















Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 165,512 $ 122,033 $ 165,512 $ 122,033

