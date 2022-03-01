Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
- SaaS revenue grows 18% to $46.9 million, adjusted EBITDA1 margin of 16%
- FY 2021 new customer wins double previous year
- Record Q4 and full year 2021 incremental bookings support 23-25% SaaS revenue growth and 34-38% total revenue growth for FY 2022
OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
"We are thrilled with the accelerated momentum Kinaxis experienced in Q4 as reflected by an all-time record level of incremental subscription bookings brought on by another record-breaking number of new customer wins, including globally recognized brands. New customer wins for the year were more than twice that of 2020 and, combined with subscription expansion within our customer base, drove strength in both our annual recurring revenue2 and year-end backlog. As a result, we remain confident in our visibility into rapidly accelerating SaaS revenue growth," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "As we exit pandemic protocols, we continue to see supply chains at the forefront of boardroom conversations and the news. The need for supply chain resilience has never been more apparent and demands transformation towards true end-to-end concurrent planning – our unique differentiator. Kinaxis has never been more relevant nor better positioned to serve the needs of our markets. We will continue to invest to capture additional market share and enhance our platform and service offerings to further distance ourselves from the competition."
Q4 2021 Highlights
|
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
|
Q4 2021
|
Q4 2020
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
68,506
|
54,945
|
25%
|
SaaS
|
46,855
|
39,815
|
18%
|
Subscription term license
|
1,442
|
1,948
|
(26%)
|
Professional services
|
17,036
|
11,334
|
50%
|
Maintenance and support
|
3,173
|
1,848
|
72%
|
Gross profit
|
43,887
|
34,841
|
26%
|
64%
|
63%
|
Profit
|
(2,919)
|
(1,586)
|
84%
|
($0.11)/diluted share
|
($0.06)/diluted share
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
11,277
|
6,095
|
85%
|
16%
|
11%
|
Cash from operating activities
|
3,238
|
3,200
|
1%
|
(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.
FY 2021 Highlights
|
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
|
FY 2021
|
FY 2020
|
Change
|
Total Revenue
|
250,726
|
224,189
|
12%
|
SaaS
|
174,463
|
148,873
|
17%
|
Subscription term license
|
6,118
|
17,890
|
(66%)
|
Professional services
|
57,640
|
45,899
|
26%
|
Maintenance and support
|
12,505
|
11,527
|
8%
|
Gross profit
|
163,971
|
154,058
|
6%
|
65%
|
69%
|
Profit
|
(1,165)
|
13,730
|
nm
|
($0.04/diluted share)
|
$0.49/diluted share
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
39,851
|
53,751
|
(26%)
|
16%
|
24%
|
Cash from operating activities
|
50,138
|
59,470
|
(16%)
Key Performance Indicators
The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts, rose 21% in constant currency to $225 million at the end of the quarter.
|
$USD millions
|
2019
|
2020
|
Q1 2021
|
Q2 2021
|
Q3 2021
|
Q4 2021
|
Annual recurring revenue2
Year-over-year growth
|
159
21%
|
185
17%
|
191
18%
|
200
24%
|
207
23%
|
221
19%
|
Annual recurring revenue2, constant currency
Year-over-year growth
|
21%
|
15%
|
17%
|
23%
|
23%
|
21%
|
(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription Term Licenses and Maintenance & Support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.
The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2021.
|
|
2022
|
2023
|
2024 and later
|
Total
|
SaaS
|
178.9
|
132.7
|
111.9
|
423.5
|
Maintenance and support
|
14.3
|
10.5
|
12.0
|
36.8
|
Subscription term licenses
|
23.5
|
-
|
0
|
23.5
|
Total
|
216.7
|
143.2
|
123.9
|
483.8
Financial Guidance
Based on the current business outlook, Kinaxis is introducing fiscal 2022 financial guidance, as follows:
|
FY 2022 Guidance
|
Total revenue
|
$335-345 million
|
SaaS
|
23-25% growth
|
Subscription term license
|
$30-32 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin
|
15-18%
Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
|
Three months ended
December 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
(In thousands of USD)
|
Profit (loss)
|
$
|
(2,919)
|
$
|
(1,586)
|
$
|
(1,165)
|
$
|
13,730
|
Share-based compensation
|
6,633
|
4,986
|
24,343
|
17,217
|
Non-recurring item
|
716
|
0
|
(7,190)
|
0
|
Adjusted profit
|
$
|
4,430
|
$
|
3,400
|
$
|
15,988
|
$
|
30,947
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(32)
|
(2,354)
|
2,262
|
7,740
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
6,557
|
4,494
|
20,409
|
15,562
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
194
|
364
|
558
|
196
|
Net finance expense (income)
|
128
|
191
|
634
|
(694)
|
6,847
|
2,695
|
23,863
|
22,804
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
11,277
|
$
|
6,095
|
$
|
39,851
|
$
|
53,751
|
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
|
16.5%
|
11.1%
|
15.9%
|
24.0%
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2022 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our customer retention levels, and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 1, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
|
Kinaxis Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
As at December 31
|
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
2021
|
2020
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
203,220
|
$
|
182,958
|
Short-term investments
|
30,168
|
30,180
|
Trade and other receivables
|
89,247
|
82,883
|
Prepaid expenses
|
10,282
|
9,264
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
-
|
1,109
|
332,917
|
306,394
|
Non-current assets:
|
Property and equipment
|
52,093
|
30,746
|
Right-of-use assets
|
53,578
|
15,722
|
Contract acquisition costs
|
19,691
|
16,484
|
Unbilled receivables
|
512
|
2,013
|
Other receivables
|
1,096
|
752
|
Deferred tax assets
|
6,000
|
2,308
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
3,616
|
980
|
Intangible assets
|
10,778
|
13,023
|
Goodwill
|
39,988
|
39,988
|
187,352
|
122,016
|
$
|
520,269
|
$
|
428,410
|
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities:
|
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
|
$
|
43,328
|
$
|
33,030
|
Deferred revenue
|
99,239
|
94,275
|
Provisions
|
716
|
-
|
Lease obligations
|
2,526
|
4,554
|
145,809
|
131,859
|
Non-current liabilities:
|
Lease obligations
|
53,233
|
12,065
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
9
|
2,729
|
53,242
|
14,794
|
Shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital
|
195,414
|
173,104
|
Contributed surplus
|
54,739
|
35,846
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(597)
|
(20)
|
Retained earnings
|
71,662
|
72,827
|
321,218
|
281,757
|
$
|
520,269
|
$
|
428,410
|
Kinaxis Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Revenue
|
$
|
68,506
|
$
|
54,945
|
$
|
250,726
|
$
|
224,189
|
Cost of revenue
|
24,619
|
20,104
|
86,755
|
70,131
|
Gross profit
|
43,887
|
34,841
|
163,971
|
154,058
|
Operating expenses:
|
Selling and marketing
|
16,960
|
15,521
|
59,078
|
52,630
|
Research and development
|
16,465
|
13,822
|
57,424
|
47,420
|
General and administrative
|
13,183
|
8,983
|
45,550
|
33,232
|
46,608
|
38,326
|
162,052
|
133,282
|
(2,721)
|
(3,485)
|
1,919
|
20,776
|
Other income (expense):
|
Foreign exchange loss
|
(194)
|
(364)
|
(558)
|
(196)
|
Net finance and other income (expense)
|
(36)
|
(91)
|
(264)
|
890
|
(230)
|
(455)
|
(822)
|
694
|
Profit (loss) before income taxes
|
(2,951)
|
(3,940)
|
1,097
|
21,470
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(32)
|
(2,354)
|
2,262
|
7,740
|
Profit (loss)
|
(2,919)
|
(1,586)
|
(1,165)
|
13,730
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
|
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations
|
(124)
|
237
|
(577)
|
328
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
(3,043)
|
$
|
(1,349)
|
$
|
(1,742)
|
$
|
14,058
|
Basic earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.51
|
Weighted average number of basic common shares
|
27,372,618
|
26,993,691
|
27,248,193
|
26,716,027
|
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
|
$
|
(0.11)
|
$
|
(0.06)
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
$
|
0.49
|
Weighted average number of diluted common shares
|
27,372,618
|
26,993,691
|
27,248,193
|
28,138,911
|
Kinaxis Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
|
For the years ended December 31
|
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
Share capital
|
Contributed surplus
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
Retained earnings
|
Total equity
|
Balance, December 31, 2019
|
$
|
140,961
|
$
|
30,392
|
$
|
(348)
|
$
|
59,097
|
$
|
230,102
|
Profit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,730
|
13,730
|
Other comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
328
|
-
|
328
|
Total comprehensive income
|
-
|
-
|
328
|
13,730
|
14,058
|
Share options exercised
|
27,187
|
(6,807)
|
-
|
-
|
20,380
|
Restricted share units vested
|
4,956
|
(4,956)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
17,217
|
-
|
-
|
17,217
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
32,143
|
5,454
|
-
|
-
|
37,597
|
Balance, December 31, 2020
|
$
|
173,104
|
$
|
35,846
|
$
|
(20)
|
$
|
72,827
|
$
|
281,757
|
Loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,165)
|
(1,165)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
(577)
|
-
|
(577)
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
(577)
|
(1,165)
|
(1,742)
|
Share options exercised
|
14,221
|
(3,459)
|
-
|
-
|
10,762
|
Restricted share units vested
|
8,089
|
(8,089)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Share-based payments
|
-
|
30,441
|
-
|
-
|
30,441
|
Total shareholder transactions
|
22,310
|
18,893
|
-
|
-
|
41,203
|
Balance, December 31, 2021
|
$
|
195,414
|
$
|
54,739
|
$
|
(597)
|
$
|
71,662
|
$
|
321,218
|
Kinaxis Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
|
For the three months ended December 31,
|
For the year ended December 31,
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Profit (loss)
|
$
|
(2,919)
|
$
|
(1,586)
|
$
|
(1,165)
|
$
|
13,730
|
Items not affecting cash:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
|
5,995
|
3,932
|
18,164
|
14,335
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
562
|
562
|
2,245
|
1,227
|
Share-based payments
|
6,633
|
4,986
|
24,343
|
17,217
|
Net finance expense (income)
|
406
|
91
|
634
|
(890)
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(32)
|
(2,354)
|
2,262
|
7,740
|
Investment tax credits recoverable
|
(1,356)
|
(2,089)
|
(1,527)
|
(2,089)
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities
|
(5,846)
|
18
|
5,523
|
10,492
|
Interest received
|
37
|
103
|
428
|
1,761
|
Interest paid
|
(442)
|
(187)
|
(1,050)
|
(674)
|
Income taxes received (paid)
|
200
|
(276)
|
281
|
(3,379)
|
3,238
|
3,200
|
50,138
|
59,470
|
Cash flows used investing activities:
|
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|
-
|
(24)
|
(800)
|
(61,767)
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(11,464)
|
(2,102)
|
(33,833)
|
(14,439)
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
(26,434)
|
(15,164)
|
(71,599)
|
(110,616)
|
Redemption of short-term investments
|
26,434
|
15,154
|
71,599
|
110,558
|
(11,464)
|
(2,136)
|
(34,633)
|
(76,264)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(1,411)
|
(1,103)
|
(4,911)
|
(3,742)
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
2,577
|
2,484
|
10,762
|
20,380
|
1,166
|
1,381
|
5,851
|
16,638
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(7,060)
|
2,445
|
21,356
|
(156)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
210,382
|
179,856
|
182,958
|
182,284
|
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(102)
|
657
|
(1,094)
|
830
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
203,220
|
$
|
182,958
|
$
|
203,220
|
$
|
182,958
