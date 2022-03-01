Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

SaaS revenue grows 18% to $46.9 million , adjusted EBITDA 1 margin of 16%

FY 2021 new customer wins double previous year

Record Q4 and full year 2021 incremental bookings support 23-25% SaaS revenue growth and 34-38% total revenue growth for FY 2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We are thrilled with the accelerated momentum Kinaxis experienced in Q4 as reflected by an all-time record level of incremental subscription bookings brought on by another record-breaking number of new customer wins, including globally recognized brands. New customer wins for the year were more than twice that of 2020 and, combined with subscription expansion within our customer base, drove strength in both our annual recurring revenue2 and year-end backlog. As a result, we remain confident in our visibility into rapidly accelerating SaaS revenue growth," said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "As we exit pandemic protocols, we continue to see supply chains at the forefront of boardroom conversations and the news. The need for supply chain resilience has never been more apparent and demands transformation towards true end-to-end concurrent planning – our unique differentiator. Kinaxis has never been more relevant nor better positioned to serve the needs of our markets. We will continue to invest to capture additional market share and enhance our platform and service offerings to further distance ourselves from the competition."

Q4 2021 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change Total Revenue 68,506 54,945 25% SaaS 46,855 39,815 18% Subscription term license 1,442 1,948 (26%) Professional services 17,036 11,334 50% Maintenance and support 3,173 1,848 72% Gross profit 43,887 34,841 26%

64% 63%

Profit (2,919) (1,586) 84%

($0.11)/diluted share ($0.06)/diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 11,277 6,095 85%

16% 11%

Cash from operating activities 3,238 3,200 1%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

FY 2021 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Total Revenue 250,726 224,189 12% SaaS 174,463 148,873 17% Subscription term license 6,118 17,890 (66%) Professional services 57,640 45,899 26% Maintenance and support 12,505 11,527 8% Gross profit 163,971 154,058 6%

65% 69%

Profit (1,165) 13,730 nm

($0.04/diluted share) $0.49/diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 39,851 53,751 (26%)

16% 24%

Cash from operating activities 50,138 59,470 (16%)

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise subscription contracts, rose 21% in constant currency to $225 million at the end of the quarter.

$USD millions 2019 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Annual recurring revenue2 Year-over-year growth 159 21% 185 17% 191 18% 200 24% 207 23% 221 19% Annual recurring revenue2, constant currency Year-over-year growth

159 21%

183 15%

189 17%

198 23%

207 23%

225 21%

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription Term Licenses and Maintenance & Support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2021.



$USD millions 2022 2023 2024 and later Total SaaS 178.9 132.7 111.9 423.5 Maintenance and support 14.3 10.5 12.0 36.8 Subscription term licenses 23.5 - 0 23.5 Total 216.7 143.2 123.9 483.8

Financial Guidance

Based on the current business outlook, Kinaxis is introducing fiscal 2022 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2022 Guidance Total revenue $335-345 million SaaS 23-25% growth Subscription term license $30-32 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 15-18%

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands of USD)



Profit (loss) $ (2,919)

$ (1,586)

$ (1,165)

$ 13,730 Share-based compensation 6,633

4,986

24,343

17,217 Non-recurring item 716

0

(7,190)

0 Adjusted profit $ 4,430

$ 3,400

$ 15,988

$ 30,947 Income tax expense (recovery) (32)

(2,354)

2,262

7,740 Depreciation and amortization 6,557

4,494

20,409

15,562 Foreign exchange loss 194

364

558

196 Net finance expense (income) 128

191

634

(694)

6,847

2,695

23,863

22,804 Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,277

$ 6,095

$ 39,851

$ 53,751 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 16.5%

11.1%

15.9%

24.0%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2022 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and

, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

Our guidance and commentary for annual SaaS revenue growth beyond 2021 is based on assumptions and associated risks including normalization of macroeconomic factors, including business and market conditions, relative to recent conditions that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 1, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2021 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Financial Position















As at December 31







(Expressed in thousands of USD)





















2021

2020









Assets

















Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,220 $ 182,958 Short-term investments

30,168

30,180 Trade and other receivables

89,247

82,883 Prepaid expenses

10,282

9,264 Investment tax credits recoverable

-

1,109



332,917

306,394 Non-current assets:







Property and equipment

52,093

30,746 Right-of-use assets

53,578

15,722 Contract acquisition costs

19,691

16,484 Unbilled receivables

512

2,013 Other receivables

1,096

752 Deferred tax assets

6,000

2,308 Investment tax credits recoverable

3,616

980 Intangible assets

10,778

13,023 Goodwill

39,988

39,988



187,352

122,016











$ 520,269 $ 428,410









Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Current liabilities:







Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 43,328 $ 33,030 Deferred revenue

99,239

94,275 Provisions

716

- Lease obligations

2,526

4,554



145,809

131,859 Non-current liabilities:







Lease obligations

53,233

12,065 Deferred tax liabilities

9

2,729



53,242

14,794 Shareholders' equity:







Share capital

195,414

173,104 Contributed surplus

54,739

35,846 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(597)

(20) Retained earnings

71,662

72,827



321,218

281,757











$ 520,269 $ 428,410

Kinaxis Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)









(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)











For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Revenue $ 68,506 $ 54,945 $ 250,726 $ 224,189









Cost of revenue 24,619 20,104 86,755 70,131









Gross profit 43,887 34,841 163,971 154,058









Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing 16,960 15,521 59,078 52,630 Research and development 16,465 13,822 57,424 47,420 General and administrative 13,183 8,983 45,550 33,232

46,608 38,326 162,052 133,282











(2,721) (3,485) 1,919 20,776









Other income (expense):







Foreign exchange loss (194) (364) (558) (196) Net finance and other income (expense) (36) (91) (264) 890

(230) (455) (822) 694









Profit (loss) before income taxes (2,951) (3,940) 1,097 21,470









Income tax expense (recovery) (32) (2,354) 2,262 7,740









Profit (loss) (2,919) (1,586) (1,165) 13,730









Other comprehensive income (loss):

















Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (124) 237 (577) 328









Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (3,043) $ (1,349) $ (1,742) $ 14,058









Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11) $ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ 0.51









Weighted average number of basic common shares 27,372,618 26,993,691 27,248,193 26,716,027









Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.11) $ (0.06) $ (0.04) $ 0.49









Weighted average number of diluted common shares 27,372,618 26,993,691 27,248,193 28,138,911

Kinaxis Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity











For the years ended December 31

(Expressed in thousands of USD)















Share capital Contributed surplus Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Total equity











Balance, December 31, 2019 $ 140,961 $ 30,392 $ (348) $ 59,097 $ 230,102











Profit - - - 13,730 13,730 Other comprehensive income - - 328 - 328 Total comprehensive income - - 328 13,730 14,058











Share options exercised 27,187 (6,807) - - 20,380 Restricted share units vested 4,956 (4,956) - - - Share-based payments - 17,217 - - 17,217 Total shareholder transactions 32,143 5,454 - - 37,597











Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 173,104 $ 35,846 $ (20) $ 72,827 $ 281,757











Loss - - - (1,165) (1,165) Other comprehensive loss - - (577) - (577) Total comprehensive loss - - (577) (1,165) (1,742)











Share options exercised 14,221 (3,459) - - 10,762 Restricted share units vested 8,089 (8,089) - - - Share-based payments - 30,441 - - 30,441 Total shareholder transactions 22,310 18,893 - - 41,203











Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 195,414 $ 54,739 $ (597) $ 71,662 $ 321,218

Kinaxis Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(Expressed in thousands of USD)



















For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Cash flows from operating activities:

















Profit (loss) $ (2,919) $ (1,586) $ (1,165) $ 13,730 Items not affecting cash:





Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 5,995 3,932 18,164 14,335 Amortization of intangible assets 562 562 2,245 1,227 Share-based payments 6,633 4,986 24,343 17,217 Net finance expense (income) 406 91 634 (890) Income tax expense (recovery) (32) (2,354) 2,262 7,740 Investment tax credits recoverable (1,356) (2,089) (1,527) (2,089) Change in operating assets and liabilities (5,846) 18 5,523 10,492 Interest received 37 103 428 1,761 Interest paid (442) (187) (1,050) (674) Income taxes received (paid) 200 (276) 281 (3,379)

3,238 3,200 50,138 59,470









Cash flows used investing activities:

















Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (24) (800) (61,767) Purchase of property and equipment (11,464) (2,102) (33,833) (14,439) Purchase of short-term investments (26,434) (15,164) (71,599) (110,616) Redemption of short-term investments 26,434 15,154 71,599 110,558

(11,464) (2,136) (34,633) (76,264)









Cash flows from financing activities:

















Payment of lease obligations (1,411) (1,103) (4,911) (3,742) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 2,577 2,484 10,762 20,380

1,166 1,381 5,851 16,638









Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (7,060) 2,445 21,356 (156)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 210,382 179,856 182,958 182,284









Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (102) 657 (1,094) 830









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 203,220 $ 182,958 $ 203,220 $ 182,958

