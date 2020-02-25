Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results
Feb 25, 2020, 17:02 ET
- Q4 SaaS revenue grows 26% to $32.0 million; full year SaaS revenue grows 22%
- Q4 2019 total revenue grows 47% to $56.3 million; full year total revenue grows 27%
- Q4 adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 32%; full year adjusted EBITDA(1) margin of 30%
OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today reported results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.
"I am extremely pleased with our Q4 and overall 2019 performance, and happy to report that we were able to meet or exceed our 2019 annual guidance for all key financial metrics," said John Sicard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis. "Bookings were very strong in the fourth quarter driving our multi-year SaaS revenue backlog up by 40% from a year ago. Our success is a result of closing new customers in the quarter, including recently announced Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Lundbeck, as well as signing existing customer renewals, including Schneider Electric, Unilever and Merck. Our partners continue to be key influencers in the healthy and continuously growing market, and they continue to share in our success as a result. It is with confidence in our market position that we will continue to make strategic investments across our operations in 2020 to spur future growth."
Q4 2019 Highlights
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
Q4 2019
Q4 2018
Change
Total Revenue
56,312
38,299
47%
SaaS
32,006
25,492
26%
Subscription term license
12,120
2,390
407%
Gross profit
41,440
25,909
60%
(74%)
(68%)
Profit
7,831
2,925
168%
($0.29/diluted share)
($0.11/diluted share)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
18,134
8,986
102%
(32%)
(23%)
Cash from operating activities
8,025
6,654
21%
FY 2019 Highlights
$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated
FY 2019
FY 2018
Change
Total Revenue
191,549
150,727
27%
SaaS
118,860
97,157
22%
Subscription term license
26,218
9,935
164%
Gross profit
137,699
103,695
33%
(72%)
(69%)
Profit
23,331
14,408
62%
($0.87/diluted share)
($0.54/diluted share)
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
57,727
41,687
38%
(30%)
(28%)
Cash from operating activities
36,599
27,915
31%
1 "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.
Financial Guidance and Outlook
Kinaxis is initiating 2020 fiscal year financial targets, as follows:
FY 2020 Guidance
Total revenue
$211-215 million
SaaS
23-25% growth
Subscription term license
$12-14 million
Adjusted EBITDA margin
20-23% of revenue
This guidance is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release.
The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2019.
$USD millions
2020
2021
2022 and later
Q4 2019 Total
Q4 2018 Total
Change
SaaS
122.1
91.8
96.7
310.6
222.3
40%
Maintenance and support
11.1
8.3
4.9
24.3
15.0
62%
Subscription term license
4.5
-
-
4.5
0.2
-
Total
137.8
100.1
101.6
339.4
237.5
43%
This press release, along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Conference Call
Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, February 26, 2020, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.
Date:
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Time:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
Webcast:
Dial-in number:
(647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191
Replay:
(416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056
Available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Reference number:
4386215
Please call the conference telephone number five to ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
About Kinaxis Inc.
Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
Non-IFRS Measures
This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically, Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted profit and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our share-based compensation plans, to measure our performance as these measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:
Three months ended
Year ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands of USD)
Profit
$
7,831
$
2,925
$
23,331
$
14,408
Share-based compensation
3,177
2,924
13,367
11,568
Adjusted profit
$
11,008
$
5,849
$
36,698
$
25,976
Income tax expense
4,484
1,796
11,932
8,068
Depreciation
3,212
2,571
11,908
9,272
Foreign exchange loss
40
(22)
226
181
Net finance income
(610)
(1,208)
(3,037)
(1,810)
7,126
3,137
21,029
15,711
Adjusted EBITDA
$
18,134
$
8,986
$
57,727
$
41,687
Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue
32%
23%
30%
28%
Note:
(1)
We adopted IFRS 15 and 16 effective January 1, 2018. Under this adoption, the comparative information for 2017 was not restated.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:
- growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020; and
- contracted revenue in future periods, including 2020, 2021 and 2022.
This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.
In particular, our guidance for 2020 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;
- the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;
- maintaining our current customer retention levels; and
- with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.
Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2020, 2021 and 2022, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:
- our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and
- the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.
These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 25, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated February 28, 2019 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
2019
2018
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
182,284
126,144
Short-term investments
30,319
55,404
Trade and other receivables
81,336
64,330
Prepaid expenses
6,534
5,815
300,473
251,693
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment
25,704
22,785
Right-of-use assets
8,671
8,873
Contract acquisition costs
15,497
13,902
Unbilled receivables
249
457
Deferred tax assets
149
49
350,743
297,759
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade payables and accrued liabilities
20,770
21,623
Deferred revenue
83,673
78,496
Lease obligations
2,288
2,572
106,731
102,691
Non-current liabilities:
Lease obligations
6,818
6,311
Deferred tax liabilities
7,092
4,075
13,910
10,386
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
140,961
124,951
Contributed surplus
30,392
24,284
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(348)
(319)
Retained earnings
59,097
35,766
230,102
184,682
350,743
297,759
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2019
2018
2019
2018
Revenue
56,312
38,299
191,549
150,727
Cost of revenue
14,872
12,390
53,850
47,032
Gross profit
41,440
25,909
137,699
103,695
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing
13,747
10,285
44,270
35,055
Research and development
9,443
7,105
34,125
27,626
General and administrative
6,505
5,028
26,852
20,167
29,695
22,418
105,247
82,848
11,745
3,491
32,452
20,847
Other income (expense):
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
(40)
22
(226)
(181)
Net finance income
610
1,208
3,037
1,810
570
1,230
2,811
1,629
Profit before income taxes
12,315
4,721
35,263
22,476
Income tax expense
4,484
1,796
11,932
8,068
Profit
7,831
2,925
23,331
14,408
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations
100
178
(29)
(35)
Total comprehensive income
7,931
3,103
23,302
14,373
Basic earnings per share
0.30
0.11
0.89
0.56
Weighted average number of basic Common Shares
26,294,645
26,037,096
26,180,034
25,820,518
Diluted earnings per share
0.29
0.11
0.87
0.54
Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares
27,184,684
26,812,260
26,967,805
26,824,435
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity
For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
Accumulated
other
Retained
Share
Contributed
comprehensive
earnings
capital
surplus
loss
(deficit)
Total equity
Balance, December 31, 2017
108,253
19,294
(284)
(2,475)
124,788
Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15
-
-
-
23,833
23,833
Balance, January 1, 2018
108,253
19,294
(284)
21,358
148,621
Profit
-
-
-
14,408
14,408
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(35)
-
(35)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(35)
14,408
14,373
Share options exercised
14,012
(3,892)
-
-
10,120
Restricted share units vested
1,834
(1,834)
-
-
-
Deferred share units exercised
852
(852)
-
-
-
Share based payments
-
11,568
-
-
11,568
Total shareholder transactions
16,698
4,990
-
-
21,688
Balance, December 31, 2018
124,951
24,284
(319)
35,766
184,682
Profit
-
-
-
23,331
23,331
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
(29)
-
(29)
Total comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
(29)
23,331
23,302
Share options exercised
12,042
(3,291)
-
-
8,751
Restricted share units vested
3,968
(3,968)
-
-
-
Share based payments
-
13,367
-
-
13,367
Total shareholder transactions
16,010
6,108
-
-
22,118
Balance, December 31, 2019
140,961
30,392
(348)
59,097
230,102
Kinaxis Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018
(Expressed in thousands of USD)
For the three months ended December 31,
For the year ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit
7,831
2,925
23,331
14,408
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets
3,212
2,571
11,908
9,272
Share-based payments
3,177
2,924
13,367
11,568
Investment tax credits recoverable
-
-
-
911
Net finance income
(610)
(1,208)
(3,037)
(1,810)
Income tax expense
4,484
1,796
11,932
8,068
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(8,074)
(4,089)
(9,161)
(13,215)
Interest received
660
1,100
3,653
2,413
Interest paid
(112)
(62)
(531)
(773)
Income taxes paid
(2,543)
697
(14,863)
(2,927)
8,025
6,654
36,599
27,915
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,378)
(1,198)
(11,719)
(12,310)
Purchase of short-term investments
(10,000)
(27,597)
(60,108)
(112,684)
Redemption of short-term investments
10,000
42,539
85,108
112,588
(1,378)
|
13,744
|
13,281
|
(12,406)
|
Payment of lease obligations
|
(679)
|
(582)
|
(2,674)
|
(2,160)
|
Common shares issued on exercise of stock options
|
4,428
|
478
|
8,751
|
10,120
|
3,749
|
(104)
|
6,077
|
7,960
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
10,396
|
20,294
|
55,957
|
23,469
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
171,957
|
106,040
|
126,144
|
103,392
|
Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
(69)
|
(190)
|
183
|
(717)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
182,284
|
126,144
|
182,284
|
126,144
SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.
For further information: Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]
Share this article