Kinaxis Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

OTTAWA, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, today reported results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"I am extremely pleased with our Q4 and overall 2019 performance, and happy to report that we were able to meet or exceed our 2019 annual guidance for all key financial metrics," said John Sicard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kinaxis. "Bookings were very strong in the fourth quarter driving our multi-year SaaS revenue backlog up by 40% from a year ago. Our success is a result of closing new customers in the quarter, including recently announced Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and Lundbeck, as well as signing existing customer renewals, including Schneider Electric, Unilever and Merck. Our partners continue to be key influencers in the healthy and continuously growing market, and they continue to share in our success as a result. It is with confidence in our market position that we will continue to make strategic investments across our operations in 2020 to spur future growth."

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change Total Revenue 56,312 38,299 47% SaaS 32,006 25,492 26% Subscription term license 12,120 2,390 407% Gross profit 41,440 25,909 60%

Profit 7,831 2,925 168%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 18,134 8,986 102%

Cash from operating activities 8,025 6,654 21%

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated FY 2019 FY 2018 Change Total Revenue 191,549 150,727 27% SaaS 118,860 97,157 22% Subscription term license 26,218 9,935 164% Gross profit 137,699 103,695 33%

Profit 23,331 14,408 62%

Adjusted EBITDA(1) 57,727 41,687 38%

Cash from operating activities 36,599 27,915 31%

1 "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Financial Guidance and Outlook Kinaxis is initiating 2020 fiscal year financial targets, as follows:





FY 2020 Guidance Total revenue $211-215 million SaaS 23-25% growth Subscription term license $12-14 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 20-23% of revenue

This guidance is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at December 31, 2019.

$USD millions 2020 2021 2022 and later Q4 2019 Total Q4 2018 Total Change SaaS 122.1 91.8 96.7 310.6 222.3 40% Maintenance and support 11.1 8.3 4.9 24.3 15.0 62% Subscription term license 4.5 - - 4.5 0.2 - Total 137.8 100.1 101.6 339.4 237.5 43%

This press release, along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019, are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, February 26, 2020, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Monkman, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time Webcast: https://bit.ly/2u5uBpa Dial-in number: (647) 427-7450 or (888) 231-8191 Replay: (416) 849-0833 or (855) 859-2056

Available until 11:59 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 Reference number: 4386215

Please call the conference telephone number five to ten minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically, Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted profit and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, which remove the impact of our share-based compensation plans, to measure our performance as these measurements better align the reporting of our results and improve comparability against our peers. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted profit, Adjusted diluted earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted profit and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



(In thousands of USD) Profit $ 7,831

$ 2,925

$ 23,331

$ 14,408 Share-based compensation

3,177



2,924



13,367



11,568 Adjusted profit $ 11,008

$ 5,849

$ 36,698

$ 25,976 Income tax expense

4,484



1,796



11,932



8,068 Depreciation

3,212



2,571



11,908



9,272 Foreign exchange loss

40



(22)



226



181 Net finance income

(610)



(1,208)



(3,037)



(1,810)



7,126



3,137



21,029



15,711 Adjusted EBITDA $ 18,134

$ 8,986

$ 57,727

$ 41,687 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue

32%



23%



30%



28%



Note: (1) We adopted IFRS 15 and 16 effective January 1, 2018. Under this adoption, the comparative information for 2017 was not restated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2020, 2021 and 2022.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2020 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our current customer retention levels; and

with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2020, 2021 and 2022, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated February 25, 2020, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated February 28, 2019 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD)







2019 2018 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents 182,284 126,144 Short-term investments 30,319 55,404 Trade and other receivables 81,336 64,330 Prepaid expenses 6,534 5,815

300,473 251,693 Non-current assets:



Property and equipment 25,704 22,785 Right-of-use assets 8,671 8,873 Contract acquisition costs 15,497 13,902 Unbilled receivables 249 457 Deferred tax assets 149 49

350,743 297,759 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities 20,770 21,623 Deferred revenue 83,673 78,496 Lease obligations 2,288 2,572

106,731 102,691 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 6,818 6,311 Deferred tax liabilities 7,092 4,075

13,910 10,386 Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 140,961 124,951 Contributed surplus 30,392 24,284 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (348) (319) Retained earnings 59,097 35,766

230,102 184,682

350,743 297,759

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)



2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue 56,312 38,299 191,549 150,727 Cost of revenue 14,872 12,390 53,850 47,032 Gross profit 41,440 25,909 137,699 103,695 Operating expenses:







Selling and marketing 13,747 10,285 44,270 35,055 Research and development 9,443 7,105 34,125 27,626 General and administrative 6,505 5,028 26,852 20,167

29,695 22,418 105,247 82,848

11,745 3,491 32,452 20,847 Other income (expense):







Foreign exchange gain (loss) (40) 22 (226) (181) Net finance income 610 1,208 3,037 1,810

570 1,230 2,811 1,629 Profit before income taxes 12,315 4,721 35,263 22,476 Income tax expense 4,484 1,796 11,932 8,068 Profit 7,831 2,925 23,331 14,408 Other comprehensive income (loss):







Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:







Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations 100 178 (29) (35) Total comprehensive income 7,931 3,103 23,302 14,373 Basic earnings per share 0.30 0.11 0.89 0.56 Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 26,294,645 26,037,096 26,180,034 25,820,518 Diluted earnings per share 0.29 0.11 0.87 0.54 Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 27,184,684 26,812,260 26,967,805 26,824,435

Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD)

















Accumulated









other Retained



Share Contributed comprehensive earnings



capital surplus loss (deficit) Total equity Balance, December 31, 2017 108,253 19,294 (284) (2,475) 124,788











Adjustment on initial application of IFRS 15 - - - 23,833 23,833 Balance, January 1, 2018 108,253 19,294 (284) 21,358 148,621











Profit - - - 14,408 14,408 Other comprehensive loss - - (35) - (35) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (35) 14,408 14,373 Share options exercised 14,012 (3,892) - - 10,120 Restricted share units vested 1,834 (1,834) - - - Deferred share units exercised 852 (852) - - - Share based payments - 11,568 - - 11,568 Total shareholder transactions 16,698 4,990 - - 21,688 Balance, December 31, 2018 124,951 24,284 (319) 35,766 184,682 Profit - - - 23,331 23,331 Other comprehensive loss - - (29) - (29) Total comprehensive income (loss) - - (29) 23,331 23,302 Share options exercised 12,042 (3,291) - - 8,751 Restricted share units vested 3,968 (3,968) - - - Share based payments - 13,367 - - 13,367 Total shareholder transactions 16,010 6,108 - - 22,118 Balance, December 31, 2019 140,961 30,392 (348) 59,097 230,102













Kinaxis Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the three months and years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 (Expressed in thousands of USD)







For the three months ended December 31, For the year ended December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities:







Profit 7,831 2,925 23,331 14,408 Items not affecting cash:







Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 3,212 2,571 11,908 9,272 Share-based payments 3,177 2,924 13,367 11,568 Investment tax credits recoverable - - - 911 Net finance income (610) (1,208) (3,037) (1,810) Income tax expense 4,484 1,796 11,932 8,068 Change in operating assets and liabilities (8,074) (4,089) (9,161) (13,215) Interest received 660 1,100 3,653 2,413 Interest paid (112) (62) (531) (773) Income taxes paid (2,543) 697 (14,863) (2,927)

8,025 6,654 36,599 27,915 Purchase of property and equipment (1,378) (1,198) (11,719) (12,310) Purchase of short-term investments (10,000) (27,597) (60,108) (112,684) Redemption of short-term investments 10,000 42,539 85,108 112,588

(1,378) 13,744 13,281 (12,406) Payment of lease obligations (679) (582) (2,674) (2,160) Common shares issued on exercise of stock options 4,428 478 8,751 10,120

3,749 (104) 6,077 7,960 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 10,396 20,294 55,957 23,469 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 171,957 106,040 126,144 103,392 Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (69) (190) 183 (717) Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 182,284 126,144 182,284 126,144

















SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, Tel: (613) 907-7613, [email protected]; Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, Tel: (343) 998-7284, [email protected]

