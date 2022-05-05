Kinaxis Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

SaaS revenue grows 22% to $49.3 million , total revenue grows 70% to $98.1 million , adjusted EBITDA 1 margin of 34%

OTTAWA, ON, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® (TSX: KXS) , the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, reported results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022. All amounts are in U.S. dollars. All figures are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) unless otherwise indicated.

"We are pleased to report a very strong start to the year with first quarter financial performance beating our expectations and ultimately driving an improved outlook for the full calendar year. Momentum in winning new customers continues to accelerate as more companies consider replacing inflexible, legacy cascaded planning techniques in favour of a more agile concurrent planning approach." said John Sicard, President and CEO of Kinaxis. "Uncertainty and disruption are the only true constants in today's supply chain, regardless of industry. We continue to be humbled by the number of world leading companies that put their trust and confidence in Kinaxis and RapidResponse to bring about transformative improvement in supply chain planning performance. We will continue to invest to meet the growing opportunity in front of us."

Q1 2022 Highlights

$ USD thousands, except as otherwise indicated Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Total Revenue 98,108 57,728 70% SaaS 49,320 40,576 22% Subscription term licenses 23,474 2,059 1,040% Professional services 21,458 12,027 78% Maintenance and support 3,856 3,066 26% Gross profit

69,642 37,222 87% Margin 71% 64%

Profit 12,522 (1,534) nm Per diluted share $0.44 ($0.06)

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

Margin 33,149

34% 9,041

16% 267% Cash from operating activities 21,993 20,649 7%

(1) "Adjusted EBITDA" is a non-IFRS measure and is not a recognized, defined or a standardized measure under IFRS. This measure as well as other non-IFRS financial measures reported by Kinaxis are defined in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this news release.

Key Performance Indicators

The company's Annual Recurring Revenue2 (ARR), which includes subscription amounts related to both SaaS and on-premise contracts, rose 24% in constant currency to $236 million at the end of the quarter

$USD millions Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Annual recurring revenue2 232 22% 191 18% Year-over-year growth Annual recurring revenue2, constant currency Year-over-year growth 236 24% 189 17%

(2) Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) is the total annualized value of recurring subscription amounts (ultimately recognized as SaaS, Subscription term licenses and Maintenance and support revenue) of all subscription contracts at a point in time. Annualized subscription amounts are determined solely by reference to the underlying contracts, normalizing for the varying revenue recognition treatments under IFRS 15 for cloud-based versus on-premise subscription amounts. It excludes one-time fees, such as for non-recurring professional services, and assumes that customers will renew the contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, unless such renewal is known to be unlikely. We believe that this measure provides a more current indication of our performance in the growth of our subscription business than other metrics.

The nature of the company's long-term contracts provides visibility into future, contracted revenue. The following table presents revenue expected to be recognized in the future related to performance obligations that are unsatisfied (or partially unsatisfied) at March 31, 2022.



$USD millions

Remainder of

2022

2023

2024 and

later



Total SaaS

145.2

151.6

148.4

445.2 Maintenance and support

10.8

10.5

12.3

33.6 Subscription term licenses

0.3

-

0

0.3 Total

156.3

162.1

160.7

479.1

Financial Guidance

Based on the current business outlook, Kinaxis is updating its fiscal 2022 financial guidance, as follows:



FY 2022 Guidance Total revenue $345-355 million SaaS 23-25% growth Subscription term license $32-34 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) margin 16-19%

Guidance in this press release is provided to enhance visibility into Kinaxis' expectations for financial targets for the periods indicated. Please refer to the section regarding forward-looking statements that forms an integral part of this release. This press release along with the financial statements and MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on Kinaxis' website and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Kinaxis will host a conference call tomorrow, May 6, 2022, to discuss these results. John Sicard, Chief Executive Officer, and Blaine Fitzgerald, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call starting at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. Investors and participants must register for the call in advance. See registration link below. Please call the conference telephone number fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

DATE: Friday, May 6, 2022

TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

CALL REGISTRATION: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10165881/f258f2c0cd

WEBCAST: https://bit.ly/3rpPeqs (available for three months)

REPLAY: (877)-344-7529

Available through May 20, 2022

Reference number: 9783912

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains non-IFRS measures, specifically Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use Adjusted EBITDA to provide investors with a supplemental measure of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures in the evaluation of issuers. Management also uses non-IFRS measures in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, prepare annual operating budgets and assess our ability to meet our capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margins are not recognized, defined or standardized measures under IFRS. Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin will likely differ from that used by other companies (including our peers) and therefore comparability may be limited. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered a substitute for or in isolation from measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Investors are encouraged to review our financial statements and disclosures in their entirety and are cautioned not to put undue reliance on non-IFRS measures and view them in conjunction with the most comparable IFRS financial measures. Kinaxis has reconciled Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure as follows:



Three months ended March 31,

2022

2021

(In thousands of USD)







Profit (loss) $ 12,522

$ (1,534) Share-based compensation 6,003

5,307 Adjusted profit $ 18,525

$ 3,773 Income tax expense 7,128

68 Depreciation and amortization 5,914

4,470 Foreign exchange loss 1,165

468 Net finance expense 417

262

14,624

5,268 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,149

$ 9,041 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue 34%

16%

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to our expectations for:

growth of annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term licenses revenue, and our expectations for Adjusted EBITDA margin achievement, in each case looking forward for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 ; and

contracted revenue in future periods, including 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later.

This release also includes forward-looking statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and markets and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry.

In particular, our guidance for 2022 annual total revenue, annual SaaS and Subscription term license revenue and annual Adjusted EBITDA margin, is subject to certain assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to win business from new customers and expand business from existing customers;

the timing of new customer wins and expansion decisions by our existing customers;

maintaining our customer retention levels , and specifically, that customers will renew contractual commitments on a periodic basis as those commitments come up for renewal, at rates consistent with our historic experience; and

, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, our ability to contain expense levels while expanding our business.

Our guidance and commentary for achievement of contracted revenue in future periods, including in 2022, 2023 and 2024 and later, is based on assumptions and associated risks including:

our ability to satisfy material unperformed obligations under our long-term contracts; and

the continued financial capacity and creditworthiness of our customers under long-term contracts.

These and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties may cause Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Material risks and uncertainties relating to our business are described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risks and Uncertainties" in our annual MD&A dated March 1, 2022, under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2022 and in our other public documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, which are available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements are provided to help readers understand management's expectations as at the date of this release and may not be suitable for other purposes. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021





Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 221,983 $ 203,220 Short-term investments 30,175 30,168 Trade and other receivables 106,715 89,247 Prepaid expenses 11,649 8,502

370,522 331,137 Non-current assets:



Unbilled receivables 1,371 512 Other receivables 1,051 1,096 Prepaid expenses 3,095 1,780 Investment tax credits recoverable 4,658 3,616 Deferred tax assets 2,311 6,000 Contract acquisition costs 22,501 19,691 Property and equipment 54,472 52,093 Right-of-use assets 57,452 53,578 Intangible assets 11,095 10,778 Goodwill 42,420 39,988

200,426 189,132







$ 570,948 $ 520,269





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:



Trade payables and accrued liabilities $ 39,583 $ 43,328 Deferred revenue 121,183 99,239 Provisions 551 716 Lease obligations 3,324 2,526

164,641 145,809 Non-current liabilities:



Lease obligations 57,476 53,233 Deferred tax liabilities 2,340 9

59,816 53,242 Shareholders' equity:



Share capital 205,626 195,414 Contributed surplus 57,658 54,739 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (977) (597) Retained earnings 84,184 71,662

346,491 321,218







$ 570,948 $ 520,269

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Expressed in thousands of USD, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2022 2021





Revenue $ 98,108 $ 57,728





Cost of revenue 28,466 20,506





Gross profit 69,642 37,222





Operating expenses:



Selling and marketing 17,126 12,838 Research and development 18,157 13,682 General and administrative 13,184 11,542

48,467 38,062







21,175 (840)





Other expense:



Foreign exchange loss (1,165) (468) Net finance and other expense (360) (158)

(1,525) (626)





Profit (loss) before income taxes 19,650 (1,466)





Income tax expense 7,128 68





Profit (loss) 12,522 (1,534)





Other comprehensive loss









Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:



Foreign currency translation differences - foreign operations (380) (269)





Total comprehensive income (loss) $ 12,142 $ (1,803)





Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.46 $ (0.06)





Weighted average number of basic Common Shares 27,481,560 27,109,227





Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.44 $ (0.06)





Weighted average number of diluted Common Shares 28,466,916 27,109,227







Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



Share

capital Contributed

surplus Accumulated

other

comprehensive

loss Retained

earnings Total

equity











Balance, December 31, 2020 $ 173,104 $ 35,846 $ (20) $ 72,827 $ 281,757











Loss — — — (1,534) (1,534) Other comprehensive loss — — (269) — (269) Total comprehensive loss — — (269) (1,534) (1,803)











Share options exercised 3,159 (899) — — 2,260 Share based payments — 5,307 — — 5,307 Total shareholder transactions 3,159 4,408 — — 7,567











Balance, March 31, 2021 $ 176,263 $ 40,254 $ (289) $ 71,293 $ 287,521











Balance, December 31, 2021 $ 195,414 $ 54,739 $ (597) $ 71,662 $ 321,218











Profit — — — 12,522 12,522 Other comprehensive loss — — (380) — (380) Total comprehensive income (loss) — — (380) 12,522 12,142











Share options exercised 9,197 (2,020) — — 7,177 Restricted share units vested 598 (598) — — — Performance share units vested 417 (417) — — — Share based payments — 5,954 — — 5,954 Total shareholder transactions 10,212 2,919 — — 13,131











Balance, March 31, 2022 $ 205,626 $ 57,658 $ (977) $ 84,184 $ 346,491

Kinaxis Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in thousands of USD)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended March 31,

2022 2021





Cash flows from operating activities:









Profit (loss) $ 12,522 $ (1,534) Items not affecting cash:



Depreciation of property and equipment and right-of-use assets 5,331 3,909 Amortization of intangible assets 583 561 Share-based payments 6,003 5,307 Net finance expense 417 158 Income tax expense 7,128 68 Investment tax credits recoverable (1,042) (425) Change in operating assets and liabilities (7,232) 12,940 Interest received 30 23 Interest paid (454) (184) Income taxes paid (1,293) (174)

21,993 20,649





Cash flows used in investing activities:









Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (3,028) (800) Purchase of property and equipment (6,279) (4,441) Purchase of short-term investments (15,006) (15,006) Redemption of short-term investments 15,006 15,006

(9,307) (5,241)





Cash flows from financing activities:









Payment of lease obligations (1,477) (1,172) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,177 2,260

5,700 1,088





Increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,386 16,496





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 203,220 182,958





Effects of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 377 (311)





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 221,983 $ 199,143

