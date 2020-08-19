Kinaxis Establishes Partnership with Pactera Consulting

Strengthens sales and support ecosystem in Japan and throughout APAC region

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, announced today that it has signed a partnership agreement with Pactera Consulting Japan Co., Ltd.

The partnership brings together the proven Kinaxis RapidResponse® supply chain planning platform and unique concurrent planning technique with Pactera Consulting's dedicated and knowledgeable digital consulting team. Under the terms of the agreement, Pactera Consulting will work with Kinaxis to provide a range of services including comprehensive production deployment, global deployment expansion, data management and support services to help joint customers achieve time-to-value sooner.

"We are very pleased to have entered into a strategic partnership with Kinaxis," said Shuhei Sugiyama, CEO of Pactera Consulting. "With Kinaxis' leadership in supply chain planning and sales and operations planning combined with Pactera Consulting's deep knowledge and industry expertise, we strongly believe that we can provide new business value to customers. Supply chains in Japan and throughout Japan and APAC region will benefit from enhanced visibility and faster decision-making."

Kinaxis and Pactera Consulting both serve leading clients in a variety of industries, including automotive, high tech and electronics and industrial.

"Supply chain disruption is not new, and companies need to build in agility and resiliency in order to adapt to every day uncertainty and respond to and identify opportunities in real-time," said John Sicard, Kinaxis CEO. "For the many global manufacturers based in the APAC region, it is important to have end-to-end visibility and connectivity across all departments and operations involved in the planning and execution of the supply chain. We look forward to working with Pactera Consulting to enable concurrent planning for more organizations and solve their supply chain problems."

Pactera Consulting is a Japanese subsidiary of Pactera, a global technology company with 29,000 employees worldwide that is committed to delivering digital consulting, IT system solution implementation and operational services to customers.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

