Kinaxis Continues to Support Schneider Electric in its Supply Chain Digitization and Transformation Journey

OTTAWA and RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, is extending its successful relationship with Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, with a renewed agreement to continue the digitization and transformation of its energy management and automation supply chain.

Over the past seven years, the two companies have partnered to connect Schneider Electric's global supply chain from key customers to key suppliers, through most of the company distribution network and critical manufacturing sites. In this time, Schneider Electric has reduced operating costs, inventory, and risk, while improving the customer experience through its deployment of Kinaxis RapidResponse®.

"We are excited about our partnership with Kinaxis and the innovation it fosters," said Mourad Tamoud, Chief Supply Chain Officer and Executive Vice-President at Schneider Electric. "As we move along our digital transformation journey, we are confident that Kinaxis enables even more visibility, greater collaboration and better decision-making across the enterprise."

Kinaxis is an integral part of Schneider Electric's plans to transform its supply chain at every stage from suppliers through to end customers. Going forward with Kinaxis, Schneider Electric will continue to achieve the agility that only true concurrent planning can provide to drive end-to-end supply chain visibility and better planning and execution approaches for ever-changing market volatility and constraints. The result is a synchronized supply chain able to quickly react and provide value to Schneider Electric's global customers.

"We are happy to further our long-standing partnership with Schneider Electric to help innovate and transform its supply chain for the future," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "The increased visibility that the platform allows empowers business leaders like Schneider Electric to be more strategic in the management of their supply chain."

About Schneider Electric

At Schneider, we believe access to energy and digital is a basic human right. We empower all to make the most of their energy and resources, ensuring Life Is On everywhere, for everyone, at every moment.

We provide energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability. We combine world-leading energy technologies, real-time automation, software and services into integrated solutions for Homes, Buildings, Data Centers, Infrastructure and Industries.

We are committed to unleash the infinite possibilities of an open, global, innovative community that is passionate about our Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

