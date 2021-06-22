Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News provided by

Kinaxis Inc.

Jun 22, 2021, 16:53 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), which took place earlier today. All resolutions put forward to shareholders in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved.

1.       Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

John (Ian) Giffen

22,124,340

99.39%

134,889

0.61%

Robert Courteau

22,204,407

99.75%

54,822

0.25%

Gillian (Jill) Denham

21,272,816

95.57%

986,413

4.43%

Angel Mendez

22,203,207

99.75%

56,022

0.25%

Pamela Passman

22,243,567

99.93%

15,662

0.07%

Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael

22,188,919

99.68%

70,310

0.32%

Kelly Thomas

22,203,970

99.75%

55,259

0.25%

John Sicard

22,242,903

99.93%

16,326

0.07%

2.       Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes Withheld

22,180,833

99.65%

78,736

0.35%

3.       Amendment to Stock Option Plans  

Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Canadian Resident and Non-Canadian Resident Stock Option Plans to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

13,526,526

60.77%

8,733,043

39.23%

4.       Amendment to Share Unit Plan

Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

14,868,358

66.80%

7,391,211

33.20%

5.       Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For

Percentage of Votes For

Total Number of Votes Against

Percentage of Votes Against

20,271,204

91.07%

1,988,365

8.93%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.
Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

Related Links

www.kinaxis.com

Organization Profile

Kinaxis Inc.

Offering the industry’s only concurrent planning solution, Kinaxis is helping organizations around the world revolutionize their supply chain planning. With RapidResponse®, our cloud-based supply chain management software, we connect your data, processes, and people into a...