Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, today announces the results of voting at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), which took place earlier today. All resolutions put forward to shareholders in the Company's management information circular dated May 6, 2021 (the "Circular") were approved.

1. Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld John (Ian) Giffen 22,124,340 99.39% 134,889 0.61% Robert Courteau 22,204,407 99.75% 54,822 0.25% Gillian (Jill) Denham 21,272,816 95.57% 986,413 4.43% Angel Mendez 22,203,207 99.75% 56,022 0.25% Pamela Passman 22,243,567 99.93% 15,662 0.07% Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael 22,188,919 99.68% 70,310 0.32% Kelly Thomas 22,203,970 99.75% 55,259 0.25% John Sicard 22,242,903 99.93% 16,326 0.07%

2. Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes Withheld 22,180,833 99.65% 78,736 0.35%

3. Amendment to Stock Option Plans

Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Canadian Resident and Non-Canadian Resident Stock Option Plans to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against 13,526,526 60.77% 8,733,043 39.23%

4. Amendment to Share Unit Plan

Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against 14,868,358 66.80% 7,391,211 33.20%

5. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For Percentage of Votes For Total Number of Votes Against Percentage of Votes Against 20,271,204 91.07% 1,988,365 8.93%

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

SOURCE Kinaxis Inc.

For further information: Media Relations, Danielle McNeil Taylor | Kinaxis, [email protected], 343-998-7284; Investor Relations, Rick Wadsworth | Kinaxis, [email protected], 613-907-7613

