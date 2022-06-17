Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Kinaxis Inc.

Jun 17, 2022, 15:43 ET

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2022 (the "Circular").

1.       Election of Directors

Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Name of Nominee

Total Number
of Votes For

Percentage of
Votes For

Total Number of
Votes Withheld

Percentage of
Votes Withheld

John (Ian) Giffen

22,727,224

98.65 %

311,621

1.35 %

Robert Courteau

22,859,455

99.22 %

179,390

0.78 %

Gillian (Jill) Denham

22,236,516

96.52 %

802,329

3.48 %

Angel Mendez

22,826,363

99.08 %

212,482

0.92 %

Pamela Passman

22,842,922

99.15 %

195,923

0.85 %

Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael

22,909,237

99.44 %

129,608

0.56 %

Kelly Thomas

22,942,909

99.58 %

95,936

0.42 %

John Sicard

22,856,303

99.21 %

182,542

0.79 %

2.       Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.

Total Number of Votes For  

Percentage of Votes
For

Total Number of
Votes Withheld

Percentage of Votes
Withheld

22,015,067

95.05 %

1,147,292

4.95 %

3.       Amendment to Share Unit Plan

Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.

Total Number of Votes For  

Percentage of Votes
For

Total Number of
Votes Against

Percentage of Votes
Against

15,587,114

67.30 %

7,575,245

32.70 %

4.       Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay

Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.

Total Number of Votes For  

Percentage of Votes
For

Total Number of
Votes Against

Percentage of Votes
Against

22,162,921

96.20 %

875,924

3.80 %

For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website. 

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

