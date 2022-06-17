Kinaxis Announces Results of Voting at Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 17, 2022, 15:43 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. ("Kinaxis" or the "Company") (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, received approval for all resolutions put forward to shareholders at today's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "AGM"), as detailed in the Company's management information circular dated May 5, 2022 (the "Circular").
1. Election of Directors
Shareholders voted to elect all eight directors nominated to the Kinaxis board, to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.
|
Name of Nominee
|
Total Number
|
Percentage of
|
Total Number of
|
Percentage of
|
John (Ian) Giffen
|
22,727,224
|
98.65 %
|
311,621
|
1.35 %
|
Robert Courteau
|
22,859,455
|
99.22 %
|
179,390
|
0.78 %
|
Gillian (Jill) Denham
|
22,236,516
|
96.52 %
|
802,329
|
3.48 %
|
Angel Mendez
|
22,826,363
|
99.08 %
|
212,482
|
0.92 %
|
Pamela Passman
|
22,842,922
|
99.15 %
|
195,923
|
0.85 %
|
Elizabeth (Betsy) Rafael
|
22,909,237
|
99.44 %
|
129,608
|
0.56 %
|
Kelly Thomas
|
22,942,909
|
99.58 %
|
95,936
|
0.42 %
|
John Sicard
|
22,856,303
|
99.21 %
|
182,542
|
0.79 %
2. Appointment of Auditors
Shareholders voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors for Kinaxis and hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders or until a successor is appointed.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Total Number of
|
Percentage of Votes
|
22,015,067
|
95.05 %
|
1,147,292
|
4.95 %
3. Amendment to Share Unit Plan
Shareholders voted to approve an amendment to Kinaxis' Share Unit Plan to increase the maximum number of shares reserved for issue thereunder.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Total Number of
|
Percentage of Votes
|
15,587,114
|
67.30 %
|
7,575,245
|
32.70 %
4. Advisory Vote on Approach to Executive Pay
Shareholders voted to accept the Company's approach to executive compensation as described in the Circular.
|
Total Number of Votes For
|
Percentage of Votes
|
Total Number of
|
Percentage of Votes
|
22,162,921
|
96.20 %
|
875,924
|
3.80 %
For further details on each of the above matters, please refer to the Circular available under Kinaxis' profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com, or in the Financials section of the Company's Investor Relations website.
Final voting results on all matters voted on at the AGM will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
