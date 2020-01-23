Kinaxis and Syncronic Collaborate to Transform Customers' Supply Chains

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the leader in empowering people to make confident supply chain decisions, and Syncronic are partnering to help customers transform business processes and achieve time-to-value sooner through an integrated supply chain management strategy. Headquartered in Denmark, Syncronic has more than 30 consultants and nearly 15 years of experience providing customers with supply chain advisory, design implementation and integration services.

The partnership will bring together Syncronic's deep expertise in planning and ERP systems with the industry-leading capabilities of the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform and unique concurrent planning technique. Together, Syncronic and Kinaxis will help companies bridge the gap between business and IT to unlock the full potential of their supply chains and create a better planning experience.

"At Syncronic, we challenge our customers to improve their existing business processes, organization and systems as an integrated part of their supply chain strategy. Not only do we ensure our customers have the right link between IT and business, but we also focus on the areas which will generate the most sustainable value to our customers and deliver the expected benefits as early in the transformation process as possible," said Fredrik Olsson, Managing Partner, Syncronic. "We look forward to extending our collaboration with Kinaxis further to help manufacturing companies transform how they operate their supply chains, and ultimately do business."

Kinaxis and Syncronic support clients with complex global distribution, manufacturing and sourcing networks in many of the same industries, including consumer products, high-tech and electronics, industrial and life sciences. Syncronic is the first Kinaxis partner serving the Nordics and will work with Kinaxis to help joint customers in the region as well as the broader European market.

"Successful supply chain transformation projects require a trusted combination of technology capabilities as well as integration and change management services," said John Sicard, CEO, Kinaxis. "Syncronic's demonstrated knowledge of the supply chain and a strong focus on achieving customer success align well with the power of the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform to drive continuous value for our joint customers. We welcome Syncronic to our growing global ecosystem of partners."

About Syncronic

At Syncronic, we challenge our customers to improve their existing business processes, organization and systems as an integrated part of their supply chain strategy. Our team represents some of the most experienced and specialized consultants within the field of supply chain management in Nordics. We help companies transform their supply chain and obtain operational excellence by delivering advisory, design, implementation and integration services. A partnership with Syncronic ensures you significant and measurable value by encompassing our profound supply chain and business understanding, and our in-depth technical expertise.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Eliminating volatility in your supply chain is impossible, but managing it is not. Trusted by top brands, Kinaxis® gives people the confidence to know they are making the best supply chain planning decisions to maximize business performance. We solve complex business problems in easy-to-understand ways by combining human and machine intelligence to plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. With the support of our community of supply chain experts and using our unique concurrent planning technique and single integrated planning platform, customers can realize higher revenue, lower costs and fewer risks. For more Kinaxis news, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

