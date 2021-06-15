Kinaxis and LevaData Bringing Supplier Risk Insights into Supply Chain Planning

Connecting LevaData's AI sourcing platform and Kinaxis' concurrent planning platform to gain resiliency and agility across procurement, sourcing and planning

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and LevaData, the company that delivers applied AI to transform strategic sourcing and procurement, today announced a new partnership that will enable manufacturers to gain deeper insight into supplier risk and build greater supply chain resiliency.

The partnership will bring together LevaData's Supply Risk Navigator™ and the Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform to help companies assess the impact of supplier risk, provide mitigation recommendations, and engage suppliers to execute an updated plan. LevaData's AI-based predictions are applied to supply chains to detect and highlight vulnerabilities. When combined with Kinaxis' what-if scenarios, companies can identify issues before they even emerge and accelerate response times before they impact the business.

"We are thrilled to be connecting LevaData's platform with Kinaxis' RapidResponse," said Rajesh Kalidindi, CEO of LevaData. "This partnership will allow us to enhance the power of concurrent supply chain planning and provide customers with a more holistic supply chain view. We're eager to help bridge the gap between sourcing, planning and execution."

LevaData will join Kinaxis as a Solution Extension Partner under Kinaxis PartnerLink. Solution Extension Partners increase the value customers can gain from RapidResponse by delivering digital inputs and developing domain-specific applications that leverage the power of concurrent planning to extend the capabilities of the platform.

"It's not enough to just have visibility into the risks you're facing. Businesses need agility and the right tools to know sooner what the impact of those risks will be, and act faster in evolving plans to mitigate them," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "Our customers rely on RapidResponse to manage their supply chain day-to-day and protect them from an ever-growing list of disruptions. By partnering with LevaData, we're able to provide even more transparency into supply chain risks so companies can make smarter, faster, more confident decisions both in times of crisis, as well as play an important role in long-term planning."

About LevaData

LevaData is an artificial intelligence company that powers the smartest supply chains in the world. Their Cognitive Supply Management platform analyzes procurement objectives alongside real-time market activity to generate predictions and customized recommendations. The AI-powered system is on a constant search for opportunities to reduce costs and mitigate risk, with built-in tools for quick collaboration and decisive action. Customers include leaders in the top global supply chain organizations, as well as medium-sized OEMs seeking to achieve best-in-class direct materials sourcing practices. For more information, visit levadata.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements as to Kinaxis' growth opportunities and the potential benefits of, and demand for, Kinaxis' products and services. These statements are subject to certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including our view of the relative position of Kinaxis' products and services compared to competitive offerings in the industry. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Kinaxis' actual results, performance, achievements and developments may differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements. Risk factors that may cause the actual results, performance, achievements or developments of Kinaxis to differ materially from the results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such statements can be found in the public documents filed by Kinaxis with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Kinaxis assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

