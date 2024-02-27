Kimray Launches Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller in Canada

Versatile new design keeps wells producing at optimal production levels

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kimray Inc., an Oklahoma City-based manufacturer of oil and gas control equipment, has released a new product in Canada, the Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller, a versatile solution for liquid dump applications.

Kimray's Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller is designed for easy installation and in-field adjustments. Kimray's Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller can be used in left-, right- and back-mount configuration without any additional components Kimray's Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller is designed for easy installation and in-field adjustments, while providing simple, long-lasting liquid level control.

"Producers in Canada can pair the Gen 3 controller with a pneumatic pressure control valve and achieve simple, long-lasting liquid level control in their separation equipment," said Zack Tallon, Director of International Sales. "This product demonstrates Kimray's commitment to continually improving our solutions to deliver value for energy producers worldwide."

The Gen 3 was released in the U.S. in 2023 and has seen significant adoption among oil and gas producers. It has now received a Canadian Registration Number (CRN) and is certified for sale in Canada.

"The Gen 3 features durable components, easy on-site adjustments and snap or throttle operating modes," Mike Fick, Kimray Product Manager. "Every unit can be used in left-, right- and back-mount configuration without any additional components."

Kimray expects wide adoption of the Gen 3 across all major oil-and-gas plays. It will be available for purchase from Kimray's Candian distributor, WIKA Instruments Ltd. (www.wika.ca/).

More information about the Gen 3 Liquid Level Controller is available at kimray.com/gen3.

