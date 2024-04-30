Kimberly-Clark Professional™ Announces Greenovation Awards for Sustainability Leadership and Waste Reduction

The 2024 Greenovation Awards recognize companies for demonstrating sustainability leadership and reducing environmental impact.

ROSWELL, Ga., April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- Kimberly-Clark Professional ™ announced the 2024 Greenovation Awards to recognize 56 companies for demonstrating sustainability leadership and reducing environmental impact by participating in a landfill diversion program.

The award-winning companies diverted a total of 419,689 pounds of used personal protective equipment (PPE) from landfills in 2023 through The RightCycle™ Program. The program helps a wide range of Kimberly-Clark Professional's customers reduce their solid waste streams by enabling them to recycle single-use items including wet wipes, garments, gloves, hoods, boot covers, masks and safety eyewear.

Kimberly-Clark Professional established the Greenovation Awards in 2013 to honor the waste diversion efforts of its customers each year. Some of the companies recognized this year for running recycling collection sites include:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Catalent – Madison, WI

Cook Medical

Integrated DNA Technologies

The Jackson Laboratory

MillaporeSigma

Orca Bio

Pall Corporation

Pfizer – Cambridge, MA

Promega Corporation

Purdue University

Department of Chemistry at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

W L Gore & Associates

Since its inception in 2011, The RightCycle Program has helped customers divert more than 5.5 million pounds of PPE waste from landfills.1 The program has helped Kimberly-Clark Professional customers meet their own sustainability goals with confidence, validated by landfill diversion data from trusted, third-party sources. This recycling program collects used PPE and sends these items to regional recycling partners to become plastic pellets used to manufacture consumer products, including lawn furniture, benches and bicycle racks.

Brian Hoffmire, environmental health and safety manager at Pall Corporation, said, "The Pall Corporation team at our Cortland facility has truly embraced our commitment to recycling personal protective equipment through The RightCycle Program. Partnering with Kimberly-Clark has helped us to maintain that commitment and achieve our sustainability goals."

Corey Meek, corporate responsibility program manager of Promega Corporation, said, "Promega has a long-standing commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The RightCycle Program has made it easy for Promega to expand our ongoing sustainable practices."

"Our customers have displayed exceptional leadership in sustainability through this program as well as other initiatives to reduce their environmental impact," said Ashley Davis, global sustainability manager, Kimberly-Clark Professional. "We commend them on their accomplishments and wish them continued success on their sustainability journeys."

To learn more, visit The RightCycle Program website. While Kimberly-Clark Professional recently entered into a transaction, which is pending customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, upon the consummation of which the company would transition away from recycling programs under The RightCycle Program brand, Kimberly-Clark Professional will continue to focus on sustainability and recycling programs under new brands.

Kimberly-Clark has a global goal to reduce its environmental footprint by 50% by 2030 and is focused on the areas where it can make the biggest difference – climate, forests, water and plastics.

1 source: 2023 WasteBits and 2023 Kimberly-Clark Corporation proprietary insights.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional™

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional™ is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.com .

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

