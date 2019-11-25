Killi Integrates International Insights Platform CINT into Mobile Application, Doubling the Opportunities for Users to Monetize Their Data

CINT Integration Improves Core ARPU Metrics of Users Currently Inside of Application

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Killi, a consumer-led privacy application wholly owned by Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL) (the "Company"), today announced its partnership with Cint, a global insights platform that provides opportunities for consumers to be compensated directly for their participation in panels and research globally. The addition of Cint into the Killi application effectively doubles the surveying opportunities for Killi users to monetize their personal data.

"Our partnership with Cint is another example of how we are focused on increasingly providing more opportunities for consumers to be compensated for their data and time. Not only does this integration increase the average revenue for Killi users, but it also gives us an additional partner that can help us expand more aggressively internationally when we are ready," said Killi CEO, Neil Sweeney. "With each new opportunity for users to make more money, each user becomes more loyal to the Killi ecosystem. The integration on Cint helps push our formula forward. We're excited to work with Cint, one of the world's premier global insights platforms, and we expect to add further modules in the coming months that will help us drive increased revenue for Killi users."

About Cint

Hosting 50 million registered consumers worldwide, Cint maintains an online insights exchange platform that connects community owners to researchers, agencies and brands, for the sharing and accessing of consumer data. Visit Cint at https://www.cint.com/

About Freckle

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers.

Freckle, via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

