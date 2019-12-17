Killi Expands Privacy Application into Asia-Pacific Region, Furthering its Position as a Global Leader in Consumer Privacy

Killi expands consumer privacy product into the fastest-growing advertising region in the world

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Killi , a consumer-led privacy application, wholly owned by Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL ), today announced the expansion of its identity product to the Asia-Pacific region. The expansion of Killi into this region brings consumer control of data to emerging markets and furthers Killi's position as a global leader in consumer privacy.

"Our entrance to the Asia Pacific (APAC) market brings additional distribution for the Killi product while adding an important new source of data for companies and brands that are looking for compliant data in emerging markets. While we have initially started our APAC expansion with Singapore and Australia, which are now live, we plan on using this base to further expand throughout the region in the new year," said Freckle CEO, Neil Sweeney . "Expanding Killi to a region that holds 60% of the world's population creates opportunities for those consumers in these markets to be compensated for their data for the first time. Investors can anticipate additional market announcements, as well as product enhancements in the near term that will further solidify our model."

The APAC advertising market according to MAGNA, the global research division of advertising agency IPG, is currently valued at USD186 billion, and expected to grow at a rate of 6.3% in 20201. Additionally, according to Zenith, a division of global advertising agency Publicis, the APAC region will be responsible for the largest share of global ad growth in 2020, contributing 33.8% of all new dollars and expanding its overall share of the global advertising market to 43%2 This comes in contrast to the USA market which is expected to see its share of global ad dollars slip to 36% from 37.1%.

About Freckle

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here .

Freckle , via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

