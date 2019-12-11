Killi Adds Video to Mobile Application, Further Increasing Opportunities for Users to Monetize Their Data

Video integration represents a new revenue stream for Killi and its users, supplementing the survey engine currently available inside of the application.

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Killi , a consumer-led privacy application, wholly owned by Freckle Ltd. (TSXV: FRKL ), today announced the addition of video monetization to the android version of its mobile application. The addition of video allows Killi users, in all countries that Killi is available, to watch videos and be compensated in cash for their participation and time.

"The addition of video to the Killi application adds a new revenue stream for our users and supplements the international survey engines that we have previously incorporated into the application," said CEO Neil Sweeney . "When debating the implementation of this feature we polled our user base and 97% of our customers said that they would be interested in participating in video monetization. Having a module that can appeal to virtually all Killi users while also contributing to their monthly earnings made this addition a natural next step for us."

With GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) currently live in the EU, requiring the explicit consent from consumers for the use of their data, and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), which mirrors GDPR, coming into effect January 1st, 2020, brands and companies are increasingly looking for a new source of compliant data to power their businesses. Freckle's privacy product, Killi, is the market leader in this space and is poised to benefit from this macro privacy trend while it continues to add additional modules for consumers to control and be compensated for their data.

About Freckle (TSX.V: FRKL )

Freckle's consumer identity mobile application "Killi" ( killi.io ) allows consumers to take back control of their digital identity from those who have been using it without their consent. With Killi, consumers can opt-in and select specific pieces of personal information that they would like to share with companies, as well as answer specific surveys, and be compensated directly for these answers. Download it here .

Freckle , via its data and offline measurement products, also allows leading brands and platforms to measure the effectiveness of their advertising by independently matching media spend to in-store visitation while remaining media agnostic. Freckle's technology is used by Fortune 500 brands like McDonald's, Lexus, Walmart, Verizon and AT&T, and is a core component of the top demand-side platforms (DSPs) and data management platforms (DMPs) used around the world.

For more information, please visit freckleiot.com / killi.io

For further information: Andrew Elinesky, CFO, +1 416-904-2725, andrew.elinesky@freckleiot.com; Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations, +1 647-558-0675, Sean@SophicCapital.com