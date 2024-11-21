KILLAM APARTMENT REIT RECEIVES UNITHOLDER APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED ARRANGEMENT

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam" or the "REIT") is pleased to announce that the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") was approved today by approximately 98.41% of votes cast by the REIT's trust unitholders and special voting unitholders, voting together as a single class. The Arrangement will simplify Killam's organizational structure by eliminating Killam Properties Inc. ("KPI"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the REIT. The Arrangement is expected to reduce or eliminate potential corporate taxation in respect of income and capital gains allocated to KPI, thereby increasing future cash flow for distribution to the REIT. The Arrangement is also expected to reduce the complexity of accounting and legal reporting and of income tax compliance inherent in Killam's existing structure. The REIT has received an advance income tax ruling of the Canada Revenue Agency in connection with the Arrangement.

Killam will seek a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on November 26, 2024. Subject to obtaining the approval of the Court, Killam expects the Arrangement will become effective on November 30, 2024.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, and developing a $5.3 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to drive value and profitability focuses on three priorities: (1) increase earnings from the existing portfolio; (2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions, targeting newer properties and dispositions of non-core assets; and (3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

