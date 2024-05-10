Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 8, 2024. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2024, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Philip D. Fraser 78,565,568 98.85 % 911,684 1.15 % Aldéa M. Landry 75,813,052 95.39 % 3,664,200 4.61 % James C. Lawley 68,929,968 86.73 % 10,547,284 13.27 % Karine L. MacIndoe 78,507,149 98.78 % 970,103 1.22 % Laurie M. MacKeigan 79,422,674 99.93 % 54,578 0.07 % Doug McGregor 74,962,151 94.32 % 4,515,101 5.68 % Robert G. Richardson 77,524,770 97.54 % 1,952,482 2.46 % Manfred J. Walt 78,149,578 98.33 % 1,327,674 1.67 % Andrée Savoie 78,587,362 98.88 % 889,890 1.12 % Shant Poladian 79,415,897 99.92 % 61,355 0.08 %

2) Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 69,025,958 86.85 % 10,451,294 13.15 %

3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Spoiled 73,517,783 92.51 % 5,956,019 7.49 % 3,450

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from existing operations, 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions and dispositions, with an emphasis on acquiring newer properties, and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

