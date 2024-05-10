Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 10, 2024, 10:49 ET

HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 8, 2024. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1)      Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2024, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Philip D. Fraser

78,565,568

98.85 %

911,684

1.15 %

Aldéa M. Landry

75,813,052

95.39 %

3,664,200

4.61 %

James C. Lawley

68,929,968

86.73 %

10,547,284

13.27 %

Karine L. MacIndoe

78,507,149

98.78 %

970,103

1.22 %

Laurie M. MacKeigan

79,422,674

99.93 %

54,578

0.07 %

Doug McGregor

74,962,151

94.32 %

4,515,101

5.68 %

Robert G. Richardson

77,524,770

97.54 %

1,952,482

2.46 %

Manfred J. Walt

78,149,578

98.33 %

1,327,674

1.67 %

Andrée Savoie

78,587,362

98.88 %

889,890

1.12 %

Shant Poladian

79,415,897

99.92 %

61,355

0.08 %

2)      Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

69,025,958

86.85 %

10,451,294

13.15 %

3)      Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Spoiled

73,517,783

92.51 %

5,956,019

7.49 %

3,450
About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.2 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from existing operations, 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions and dispositions, with an emphasis on acquiring newer properties, and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

