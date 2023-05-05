Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 5, 2023. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1)  Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2023, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Votes Spoiled

Philip D. Fraser

78,183,103

98.81 %

937,720

1.19 %

27,672

Robert G. Kay

75,648,416

95.58 %

3,500,079

4.42 %

-

Aldéa M. Landry

75,454,133

95.33 %

3,694,362

4.67 %

-

James C. Lawley

73,550,882

92.96 %

5,569,941

7.04 %

27,672

Karine L. MacIndoe

77,479,764

97.89 %

1,668,731

2.11 %

-

Laurie M. MacKeigan

79,012,952

99.83 %

135,543

0.17 %

-

Doug McGregor

75,436,715

95.34 %

3,684,108

4.66 %

27,672

Robert G. Richardson

77,315,582

97.68 %

1,832,913

2.32 %

-

Manfred J. Walt

69,000,710

87.18 %

10,147,785

12.82 %

-

2)  Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

73,036,951

92.28 %

6,111,544

7.72 %

3)  Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

72,645,470

91.78 %

6,503,025

8.22 %

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

