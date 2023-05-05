Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
HALIFAX, NS, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 5, 2023. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
1) Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 28, 2023, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Votes Spoiled
|
Philip D. Fraser
|
78,183,103
|
98.81 %
|
937,720
|
1.19 %
|
27,672
|
Robert G. Kay
|
75,648,416
|
95.58 %
|
3,500,079
|
4.42 %
|
-
|
Aldéa M. Landry
|
75,454,133
|
95.33 %
|
3,694,362
|
4.67 %
|
-
|
James C. Lawley
|
73,550,882
|
92.96 %
|
5,569,941
|
7.04 %
|
27,672
|
Karine L. MacIndoe
|
77,479,764
|
97.89 %
|
1,668,731
|
2.11 %
|
-
|
Laurie M. MacKeigan
|
79,012,952
|
99.83 %
|
135,543
|
0.17 %
|
-
|
Doug McGregor
|
75,436,715
|
95.34 %
|
3,684,108
|
4.66 %
|
27,672
|
Robert G. Richardson
|
77,315,582
|
97.68 %
|
1,832,913
|
2.32 %
|
-
|
Manfred J. Walt
|
69,000,710
|
87.18 %
|
10,147,785
|
12.82 %
|
-
2) Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
73,036,951
|
92.28 %
|
6,111,544
|
7.72 %
3) Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
72,645,470
|
91.78 %
|
6,503,025
|
8.22 %
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.
For further information: Claire Hawksworth, CPA, Manager, Investor Relations and Sustainability, [email protected], (902) 442-5322
