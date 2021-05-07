Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

News provided by

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 07, 2021, 15:54 ET

HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 7, 2021. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1) Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 26, 2021, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Philip D. Fraser

72,091,617

99.68%

228,359

0.32%

Robert G. Kay

68,708,731

95.01%

3,611,245

4.99%

Aldéa M. Landry

72,135,025

99.74%

184,951

0.26%

James C. Lawley

64,946,405

89.80%

7,373,571

10.20%

Arthur G. Lloyd

70,339,126

97.26%

1,980,850

2.74%

Karine L. MacIndoe

69,497,206

96.10%

2,822,770

3.90%

Laurie M. MacKeigan

72,286,481

99.95%

33,495

0.05%

Doug McGregor

72,258,346

99.91%

61,630

0.09%

Robert G. Richardson

71,092,484

98.30%

1,227,492

1.70%

Manfred J. Walt

68,514,090

94.74%

3,805,886

5.26%

2)  Appointment of Auditors 
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

68,504,727

94.72%

3,815,249

5.28%

3)  Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

69,296,996

95.82%

3,022,980

4.18%

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA, Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability, [email protected], (902) 442-0374

Related Links

https://killamreit.com/

Organization Profile

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust