Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q3 2025 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link https://killamreit.com/events-presentations.

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year after the event at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-699-1199

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-945-7677

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

