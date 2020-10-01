Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q3 2020 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 9:00 AM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this report may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Killam to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form which is available at www.sedar.com. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as of any other date. Other than as required by law, Killam does not undertake to update any of such forward-looking statement.

For further information: Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA, Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability, [email protected], (902) 442-0374

