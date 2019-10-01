Killam Apartment REIT Announces Timing of Q3 2019 Results and Webcast

HALIFAX, Oct. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after the close of the Toronto Stock Exchange. A webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 12:00 PM ET.

The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations.

A replay will be available for 7 days after the webcast at the same link.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-390-0605

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8609

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.1 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information: Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA, Senior Director, Investor Relations & Performance Analytics, nalexander@killamreit.com, (902) 442-0374

Related Links

https://killamreit.com/

