KILLAM APARTMENT REIT ANNOUNCES Q2-2023 OPERATING PERFORMANCE AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

"Killam's second quarter operating performance delivered FFO per unit of $0.30, a 7.1% increase from Q2-2022," noted Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "We continued to deliver on our strategic targets, including 7.9% same property NOI growth.

"With the completion of $72.2 million in dispositions in the quarter, we are progressing well towards our target of selling $100 million of non-core assets, and we expect to exceed our capital recycling target for 2023. Funds from dispositions were applied against our line of credit, strengthening Killam's balance sheet and increasing our capital flexibility; debt to total assets at June 30, 2023, was 43.1% — the lowest in Killam's history.

"Additionally, two of our active developments, Civic 66 and the Governor, reached substantial completion in early July. CMHC-insured permanent financing was placed on Civic 66 in July, further reducing our exposure to variable debt."

Q2-2023 Financial & Operating Highlights

Reported net income of $114.5 million , an increase of $45.8 million compared to $68.7 million in Q2-2022. The growth in net income is primarily attributable to $96.2 million of fair value gains on investment properties in the period.

, an increase of compared to in Q2-2022. The growth in net income is primarily attributable to of fair value gains on investment properties in the period. Generated net operating income (NOI) of $56.2 million , an 8.8% increase from $51.7 million in Q2-2022.

, an 8.8% increase from in Q2-2022. Earned funds from operations (FFO) per unit of $0.30 , a 7.1% increase from $0.28 in Q2-2022. 1

, a 7.1% increase from in Q2-2022. Increased adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per unit by 8.3% to $0.26 , from $0.24 in Q2-2022, and reduced the rolling 12-month AFFO payout ratio by 200 basis points (bps) to 73%, from 75% in Q2-2022. 1

, from in Q2-2022, and reduced the rolling 12-month AFFO payout ratio by 200 basis points (bps) to 73%, from 75% in Q2-2022. Achieved a 5.3% increase in revenue for the same property portfolio compared to Q2-2022.

Generated 7.9% same property NOI growth.2

Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (000s) 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Property revenue $86,863 $81,548 6.5 % $171,758 $159,012 8.0 % Net operating income $56,226 $51,685 8.8 % $107,041 $96,948 10.4 % Net income $114,538 $68,716 66.7 % $197,998 $128,743 53.8 % FFO (1) $36,207 $34,078 6.2 % $66,489 $62,741 6.0 % FFO per unit (diluted) (1) $0.30 $0.28 7.1 % $0.55 $0.53 3.8 % AFFO per unit (diluted) (1) $0.26 $0.24 8.3 % $0.46 $0.44 4.5 % AFFO payout ratio – diluted (1) 69 % 72 % (300) bps 76 % 79 % (300) bps AFFO payout ratio – rolling 12 months(1) 73 % 75 % (200) bps





Same property apartment occupancy (2) 98.4 % 98.0 % 40 bps





Same property revenue growth(3) 5.3 %



5.3 %



Same property NOI growth 7.9 %



7.1 %

















Debt Metrics as at June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Change Debt to total assets 43.1 % 45.3 % (220) bps Weighted average mortgage interest rate 2.94 % 2.74 % 20 bps Weighted average years to debt maturity 4.0 3.8 0.2 years Interest coverage ratio(1) 3.14x 3.31x (5.1) %

Summary of Q2-2023 Results and Operations

Earned Net Income of $114.5 Million

Killam earned net income of $114.5 million in Q2-2023 compared to $68.7 million in Q2-2022. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to fair value gains on investment properties of $96.2 million, compared to fair value gains of $27.6 million in the same period in 2022. These gains were a direct result of strong NOI growth.

Same Property NOI Growth of 7.9%

Killam achieved a 7.9% increase in same property NOI during the quarter based on a 5.3% increase in same property revenue and a modest 0.7% increase in same property operating expenses. Revenue growth was driven by a 4.3% increase in apartment rental rates, coupled with a 40 bps increase in same property apartment occupancy and reduced rental incentives. General operating expenses increased 3.2% driven by higher wages and insurance costs, while property tax expense decreased 2.3%. Lower natural gas and oil pricing in Q2-2023 offset the majority of the higher electricity and water costs, resulting in a 0.5% increase in utility and fuel expenses, compared to the same period in 2022. Killam also achieved expansion in the operating margin of its same property portfolio, increasing 160 bps compared to Q2-2022.

7.1% FFO per unit Growth and 8.3% AFFO per Unit Growth

Killam achieved FFO per unit of $0.30 in the quarter, a 7.1% increase from $0.28 per unit in Q2-2022. AFFO per unit increased 8.3% to $0.26, compared to $0.24 in Q2-2022. The growth in FFO and AFFO was attributable to strong NOI growth from Killam's same property portfolio, coupled with incremental contributions from developments completed in 2022. This growth was partially offset by a 1.3% increase in the weighted average number of Trust Units outstanding, and higher interest expense as a result of rising interest rates.

Dispositions of Non-Core Assets to Strengthen Balance Sheet

Killam completed three dispositions in Q2-2023, including a 108-unit property located in Halifax for $33.0 million, with net cash proceeds of $20.1 million; a 102-unit property located in Ottawa for $17.9 million, with net cash proceeds of $12.5 million; as well as 122 units located in Charlottetown for $21.3 million, with net cash proceeds of $8.2 million. Cash proceeds were used to reduce Killam's credit facility and fund on-going developments. Killam has more dispositions planned for the remainder of 2023 and expects to exceed its fiscal 2023 capital recycling target of $100.0 million.

Continued Advancement of Development Pipeline

Two developments reached substantial completion subsequent to quarter-end, totalling 181 units and a combined development cost of $94.1 million. Killam has the Carrick, a 139-unit property in Waterloo under development, with a cost of $83.5 million, to be completed in the first half of 2025. As of Q2-2023, Killam invested $25.2 million in its active development projects, the majority of which was funded through construction financing. Further, Killam has a 10% interest in the second phase of the Nolan Hill development in Calgary. With a commitment to purchase the remaining 90% interest, Killam's total cost for the project will be $65 million. This three-building project will be completed in phases, with the first building expected to be completed in September 2023 and the remaining two buildings expected to be completed in Q4-2023.

Focus on Reduced Leverage

During the first half of the year, debt to total assets decreased 220 bps, from 45.3% at December 31, 2022, to 43.1% at June 30, 2023. Since the beginning of the year, Killam's variable rate debt has been reduced by $68.7 million, as funds from dispositions, mortgage refinancings, and general operations were used to reduce the balance on Killam's credit facility. Looking ahead, Killam expects to continue to reduce variable rate debt during the remainder of the year with funds from refinancings and dispositions. Overall, Killam's weighted average mortgage interest rate increased 20 bps at the end of Q2-2023 compared to December 31, 2022. The maturity dates of Killam's mortgages are staggered to help mitigate interest rate risk.

ESG Update

During the quarter, Killam invested $2.8 million in energy initiatives. At the end of Q2-2023, Killam had 18 PV solar arrays producing power, with an expected 1,817 MWh of annual energy production. PV solar arrays, along with geothermal heating and cooling systems at Killam's new developments, illustrate Killam's ongoing commitment to lowering its carbon footprint. Additionally, Killam is installing Level II EV charging stations across its portfolio, with 260 charging stations operational at 39 properties to-date, plus an additional 108 charging stations underway at 13 different properties. Killam's 2022 ESG report was released on June 6, 2023, and can be accessed on its website at https://killamreit.com/esg. The report summarizes Killam's commitment to creating and maintaining sustainable communities, and details its progress and future plans to achieve its long-term targets.

Financial Statements

Killam's condensed consolidated interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, are posted under Financial Reports in the Investor Relations section of Killam's website at www.killamreit.com and are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are directed to these documents for financial details and a discussion of Killam's results.

Results Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call to discuss these results and current business initiatives on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. The webcast will be accessible on Killam's website at the following link: http://www.killamreit.com/investor-relations/events-and-presentations . A replay will be available at the same link for 7 days after the webcast.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

North America (toll free): 1-888-664-6392

Overseas or local (Toronto): 1-416-764-8659

Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.0 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Non-IFRS Measures

Management believes the following non-IFRS financial measures, ratios and supplementary information are relevant measures of the ability of Killam to earn revenue and to evaluate Killam's financial performance. Non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income or cash flow from operating activities determined in accordance with IFRS, as indicators of Killam's performance or the sustainability of Killam's distributions. These measures do not have standardized meanings under IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other publicly traded organizations.

Funds from operations (FFO) is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the Canadian real estate industry based on the definition set forth by REALPAC. FFO, and applicable per unit amounts, are calculated by Killam as net income adjusted for fair value gains (losses), interest expense related to exchangeable units, gains (losses) on disposition, deferred tax expense (recovery), unrealized gains (losses) on derivative liability, internal commercial leasing costs, depreciation on an owner-occupied building, interest expense related to lease liabilities, and non-controlling interest. FFO is calculated in accordance with the REALPAC definition. A reconciliation between net income and FFO is included below.

as net income adjusted for fair value gains (losses), interest expense related to exchangeable units, gains (losses) on disposition, deferred tax expense (recovery), unrealized gains (losses) on derivative liability, internal commercial leasing costs, depreciation on an owner-occupied building, interest expense related to lease liabilities, and non-controlling interest. FFO is calculated in accordance with the REALPAC definition. A reconciliation between net income and FFO is included below. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the Canadian real estate industry based on the definition set forth by REALPAC. AFFO, and applicable per unit amounts and payout ratios, are calculated by Killam as FFO less an allowance for maintenance capital expenditures ("capex") (a three-year rolling historical average capital investment to maintain and sustain Killam's properties), commercial leasing costs and straight-line commercial rents. AFFO is calculated in accordance with the REALPAC definition. Management considers AFFO an earnings metric. A reconciliation from FFO to AFFO is included below.

as FFO less an allowance for maintenance capital expenditures ("capex") (a three-year rolling historical average capital investment to maintain and sustain properties), commercial leasing costs and straight-line commercial rents. AFFO is calculated in accordance with the REALPAC definition. Management considers AFFO an earnings metric. A reconciliation from FFO to AFFO is included below. Per unit calculations are calculated using the applicable non-IFRS financial measures noted above, i.e. FFO and AFFO, divided by the basic or diluted number of units outstanding at the end of the relevant period.

Non-IFRS Ratios

Interest coverage is calculated by dividing adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") by mortgage, loan and construction loan interest and interest on credit facilities.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Same property NOI is a supplementary financial measure defined as NOI for stabilized properties that Killam has owned for equivalent periods in 2023 and 2022. Similarly, same property revenue is a supplementary financial measure defined as revenue for stabilized properties that Killam has owned for equivalent periods in 2023 and 2022.

has owned for equivalent periods in 2023 and 2022. Similarly, same property revenue is a supplementary financial measure defined as revenue for stabilized properties that has owned for equivalent periods in 2023 and 2022. Same property apartment occupancy is a supplemental financial measure defined as actual residential rental revenue, net of vacancy, as a percentage of gross potential residential rent for stabilized properties that Killam has owned for equivalent periods in 2023 and 2022. Same property results represent 96.7% of the fair value of Killam's investment property portfolio as at June 30, 2023 . Excluded from same property results in 2023 are acquisitions, dispositions and developments completed in 2022 and 2023, and non-stabilized commercial properties linked to development projects.

Non-IFRS Reconciliation (in thousands, except per unit amounts)









Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022

Net income $114,538 $68,716 $197,998 $128,743

Fair value adjustments (93,848) (45,573) (157,213) (83,334)

Non-controlling interest (3) (4) (7) (8)

Internal commercial leasing costs 90 75 180 150

Deferred tax expense 14,016 10,193 22,958 15,896

Interest expense on exchangeable units 682 701 1,364 1,402

Loss on disposition 729 — 1,079 —

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative liability (28) (62) 68 (170)

Depreciation on owner-occupied building 25 26 51 51

Change in principal related to lease liabilities 6 6 11 11

FFO $36,207 $34,078 $66,489 $62,741

FFO per unit – diluted $0.30 $0.28 $0.55 $0.53









Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 FFO $36,207 $34,078 $66,489 $62,741 Maintenance capital expenditures (5,072) (4,819) (10,198) (9,552) Commercial straight-line rent adjustment (49) (27) 52 (140) Internal commercial leasing costs (101) (230) (188) (309) AFFO $30,985 $29,002 $56,155 $52,740 AFFO per unit – basic $0.26 $0.24 $0.46 $0.44 AFFO per unit – diluted $0.26 $0.24 $0.46 $0.44 AFFO payout ratio – diluted 69 % 72 % 76 % 79 % AFFO payout ratio – rolling 12 months (1) 73 % 75 %



Weighted average number of units – basic (000s) 121,279 119,765 121,087 118,688 Weighted average number of units – diluted (000s) 121,472 119,938 121,273 118,858

(1) Based on Killam's annual distribution of $0.69996 for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2023, and $0.69664 for the 12-month period ended June 30,

2022.

