Killam Apartment REIT Announces June 2022 Distribution
Jun 16, 2022, 14:35 ET
HALIFAX, NS, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its June 2022 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.05833 per unit will be paid on July 15, 2022, to unitholders of record on June 30, 2022.
Killam Apartment REIT offers a distribution reinvestment plan (the "DRIP"). Eligible unitholders may reinvest their cash distributions, on each distribution payment date, in additional units. Participating unitholders will receive an additional distribution of units representing 3% of the amount of the distribution reinvested pursuant to the DRIP.
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, and developing a $4.7 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.
Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.
SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
For further information: Nancy Alexander, CPA, CA, Vice President, Investor Relations and Sustainability, [email protected], (902) 442-0374
