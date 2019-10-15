Killam Apartment REIT Announces $100.5 million Public Offering of Trust Units

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

HALIFAX, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT ("Killam") (TSX:KMP.UN) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets to issue to the public, subject to regulatory approval, on a bought deal basis, 5,050,000 trust units (the "Units") for $19.90 per Unit for gross proceeds of $100,495,000 (the "Offering").

Killam has granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option for the purposes of covering the Underwriters' over-allocation position for an additional 757,500 Units, exercisable up to 30 days after closing of the Offering.

Killam intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fully repay its credit facility (current outstanding balance of approximately $41.0 million), to fund future acquisitions and developments and for general trust purposes.

Killam continues to enjoy a robust pipeline of potential future acquisitions, with a focus on accretively expanding the REIT's portfolio and diversifying geographically with an emphasis on newer properties. Killam currently has five properties under contract under various stages of due diligence, representing in excess of $50 million of potential acquisitions. While efforts will be made to complete these acquisitions, no assurance can be given that all five potential purchases will be completed.

Killam will, within the next few days, file with the securities commissions and other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, a preliminary short form prospectus relating to the issuance of the Units. Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about November 4, 2019, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This press release is not an offering of securities for sale in the United States. The Units being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and state securities laws. Accordingly, the Units may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating and developing a $3.1 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

