Kiaro Holdings Corp. Virtually Opens The Market
Nov 24, 2020, 11:45 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Officer, Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group to celebrate the company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and continued national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years. For more information visit: https://www.kiaro.com/
