Kiaro Holdings Corp. (Formerly DC Acquisition Corp.) Announces Final Exchange Bulletin and Commencement of Trading

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has published its final exchange bulletin in connection with the Company's previously announced qualifying transaction resulting in the reverse takeover of DC Acquisition Corp. ("DCA") by Kiaro Brands Inc. (the "Qualifying Transaction").

Trading in the Company's common shares ("Kiaro Shares") on the TSXV is expected to commence at market open on October 20, 2020.

Upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the total number of Kiaro Shares issued and outstanding on a non-diluted basis is 173,565,679, of which 5,174,510 Kiaro Shares held by non-Principals of the Company are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, 48,826,751 Kiaro Shares held by Principals of the Company are legended in accordance with a Tier 2 Value Security Escrow Agreement release schedule to be released over a 36-month period upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction (of which 48,397,085 Kiaro Shares are held by Daniel Petrov, Director, Chief Executive Officer and Control Person of the Company), and 6,547,913 Kiaro Shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement. An additional 45,155,309 Kiaro Shares were issued to holders of certain convertible securities of Kiaro Brands Inc. who exercised their conversion rights immediately prior to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction.

For additional information regarding the Qualifying Transaction, see the Company's news release dated October 13, 2020.

Information About the Company

The Company is a holding company which holds 100% of the issued and outstanding securities of Kiaro Brands Inc.

Information About Kiaro Brands Inc.

Kiaro Brands Inc. is the resulting company of an amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) of Aura Cannabis Inc. and Elora Capital Ltd. on September 9, 2019.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro Brands Inc., "Kiaro", is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia and Saskatchewan, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and plans for national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 40 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.For more information, visit kiaro.com.

For further information: Kiaro Holdings Corp., Daniel Petrov, Chief Executive Officer, E-mail: [email protected], Phone #: 1 (888) 623-2420