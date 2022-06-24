Kiaro Appoints Kelly Abbott to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. ("Kiaro" or the "Company") (TSXV: KO) (OTC: KIARF), a national omni-channel cannabis retailer and wholesale distributor, is pleased to announce that subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV "), the Company has appointed Mr. Kelly Abbott to its Board of Directors (the " Appointment ") effective as of June 24, 2022.

Kelly has over 10 years of experience in entrepreneurship and has founded multiple companies ranging in size and industry. Kelly has extensive experience in public markets and has helped secure millions of dollars in capital in private and public sectors. Kelly's expertise is in marketing, corporate strategy, venture capital and business development. He has overseen the corporate development function of various private and public companies within the mining and resource, technology, cannabis and psychedelic sectors.

"I am pleased to join Kiaro's board of directors," said Mr. Abbott. "Kiaro is poised to see its efforts to date reflected in further growth and market share. I am looking forward to assisting the management team, along with the board in executing the company's strategic and financial goals."

Kiaro Holdings Corp.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Ontario, and with the completion of the recent acquisition of Hemisphere Cannabis from Aegis Brands, Kiaro has 17 stores with another two expected in the fourth quarter of this fiscal year. This is in addition to its wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, and ecommerce sites in Canada, the US and Australia. Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 70 years of collective retail and wholesale focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of executing on acquisitions and financings, and moreover growing brands across North America. The Company plans to continue its growth trajectory through its consumer-centric retail, ecommerce, and wholesale distribution segments over the coming years.

