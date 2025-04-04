Kia showcases design philosophy and latest vehicles with 'Eclipse of Perceptions' and 'Transcend Journey' exhibits at Milan Design Week 2025

- 'Eclipse of Perceptions' exhibit continues Kia's dedication to supporting art and culture by providing a platform for artists from diverse backgrounds

- Conceptual artworks interpret Kia's 'Opposites United' design philosophy through various mediums including sculpture, sound and light

- 'Transcend Journey' exhibit highlights the transformative power of Kia's new PBV and EV models

- Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions runs from April 7-13 at Museo della Permanente in Milan

- Transcend Journey display takes place from April 7-9 at Eastend Studios in Milan

SEOUL, South Korea, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kia Corporation will host dual events at Milan Design Week 2025; a public exhibition highlighting its 'Opposites United' design philosophy, alongside an exclusive installation featuring the brand's latest PBV and EV models.

Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions

Kia ‘Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions’ exhibit to take place at Milan Design Week 2025 Kia ‘Transcend Journey’ exhibit teaser to take place at Milan Design Week 2025

Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions, a public exhibition, will showcase Kia's ongoing transformation while fostering cultural exchange and creative exploration that both challenges and inspires. Featuring conceptual artworks by visionary artists such as Philippe Parreno and A.A. Murakami, the exhibition invites visitors to engage with the ideas, philosophies, and expressions that shape contemporary creativity.

Spread across several rooms in the Museo della Permanente, each space offers a sensory journey that immerses participants in artworks designed to encourage a reevaluation of their perception of the possible.

Opposites United: Eclipse of Perceptions runs from April 7-13 at the Museo della Permanente. More details will be revealed on April 7.

Transcend Journey

Transcend Journey, an exclusive installation, will explore the evolution of mobility, highlighting how Kia's vehicles can bridge the gap between urban and outdoor experiences.

Focusing on Kia's latest PBV and EV models, the artwork will demonstrate how these vehicles enhance the user experience by connecting modern mobility with adventurous lifestyles. A twisting sculpture will symbolize the harmonious uniting of opposing ideas, while collaborations with leading South Korean outdoor and coffee brands will highlight the diverse applications of Kia's vehicles.

Transcend Journey takes place from April 7-9 at Eastend Studios. Further details of the exhibit will be provided on April 10.

Kia at Milan Design Week

For a third consecutive year, Kia will use the occasion of Milan Design Week to shed new light on the evolution of its 'Opposites United' design philosophy.

To read the full release, visit the Kia Global Media Center at www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

Dennis Kwon, [email protected]