Kia's PV5 wins the '2026 International Van of the Year'

LYON, France, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kia Corporation today announced that its all-electric PV5 has been named the '2026 International Van of the Year' (IVOTY), marking a historic first for both the brand and a Korean manufacturer. The award was presented on November 19 at the IVOTY Award Gala during SOLUTRANS 2025 in Lyon, France, following a unanimous decision by 26 leading commercial vehicle journalists from around the world.

Established in 1992, IVOTY is recognized as the most authoritative global award in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector. Winners are selected through a comprehensive assessment of how each model contributes to improving real-world productivity and advancing the LCV segment.

The Kia PV5 delivered standout performance, emerging ahead of six other contenders. It also breaks new ground as Asia's first electric van and the first Korean model to receive this honor, making Kia only the second Asian brand to achieve this distinction in the competition's 34-year history.

"Congratulations to Kia for winning the prestigious 34th International Van of the Year Award," said Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the International Van of the Year jury. "The all-electric Kia PV5 sets a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and all-round capability in the light commercial vehicle segment. It combines zero-emission performance with versatility and practicality, redefining what businesses can expect from a modern van. Kia has long been celebrated for its award-winning cars, and now, its van division is making an equally powerful impact on the industry."

In appreciation of this recognition, Ho Sung Song, President & CEO of Kia Corporation, said, "Kia has long stood at the forefront of EV innovation, and the PV5 brings that leadership into the commercial vehicle space with purpose. We developed the PV5 by listening closely to our business customers and by focusing on creating a vehicle that is both highly practical and distinctly Kia in its refined, modern design and functionality. Moreover, the PV5 brings innovation in the traditional LCV production through our conveyor and cell integrated manufacturing system enabling environmental modification process. To have the PV5 named International Van of the Year in its debut is an exceptional honor. It reinforces our belief that Kia can redefine this segment and continue shaping the future of smart, sustainable and electric mobility for businesses around the world."

