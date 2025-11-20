Kia's All-Electric PV5 Secures Industry's Most Prestigious LCV Award

A debut and a win: Kia's first fully electric van, the PV5, claims the industry's most prestigious LCV award

Unanimously chosen by 26 leading commercial vehicle journalists worldwide

Asia's first electric van and the first Korean model to win the International Van of the Year

Recognized for its technological innovation, operational efficiency, advanced safety and strong environmental performance

LYON, France, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Kia Corporation's all-electric PV5 has been awarded the '2026 International Van of the Year' (IVOTY), becoming the first Korean vehicle -- and Asia's first electric van -- to receive the industry's highest global honor. The recognition, presented at SOLUTRANS 2025 in Lyon, France, follows a unanimous vote by 26 leading commercial vehicle journalists worldwide.

Why Is the IVOTY Award So Significant?

Kia’s PV5 Wins the ‘2026 International Van of the Year’

Established in 1992, IVOTY is the most authoritative global award in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector. Winners are selected based on:

Technological innovation

Operational efficiency

Safety

Environmental performance

The PV5 outperformed six other finalists, marking only the second time an Asian brand has secured this honor in the award's 34-year history.

"Congratulations to Kia for winning the prestigious 34th International Van of the Year Award. The all-electric Kia PV5 sets a new benchmark for innovation, efficiency, and all-round capability in the light commercial vehicle segment. It combines zero-emission performance with versatility and practicality, redefining what businesses can expect from a modern van. Kia has long been celebrated for its award-winning cars, and now, its van division is making an equally powerful impact on the industry." – Jarlath Sweeney, Chairman of the International Van of the Year jury

How Does the PV5 Strengthen Kia's Leadership in Electric Mobility?

The PV5 builds on Kia's established electric vehicle (EV) momentum -- demonstrated by the EV6 and EV9 winning World Car of the Year titles. With its debut, Kia expands its vision for sustainable mobility into the commercial sector.

"Kia has long stood at the forefront of EV innovation, and the PV5 brings that leadership into the commercial vehicle space with purpose. We developed the PV5 by listening closely to our business customers and by focusing on creating a vehicle that is both highly practical and distinctly Kia in its refined, modern design and functionality. Moreover, the PV5 brings innovation in the traditional LCV production through our conveyor and cell integrated manufacturing system enabling environmental modification process. To have the PV5 named International Van of the Year in its debut is an exceptional honor. It reinforces our belief that Kia can redefine this segment and continue shaping the future of smart, sustainable and electric mobility for businesses around the world." – Ho Sung Song, President & CEO of Kia Corporation

How Is the PV5 Engineered to Handle Real-World Demands?

The PV5 is Kia's first electric light commercial vehicle (eLCV) and the foundational model of its Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup. It is engineered for efficiency, long-lasting performance and maximum versatility.

Key performance highlights:

Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service (E-GMP.S)

All-electric range (WLTP): up to 416 km (Cargo Long) / 412 km (Passenger 5-seater)

DC fast charging: 10% to 80% in approx. 30 minutes

Payload capacity: up to 790 kg

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for "greatest distance traveled by a light-duty electric van with maximum payload on a single charge": 693.38 km

Three battery options -- 43.3 kWh, 51.5 kWh, 71.2 kWh -- allow operators to tailor range and cost to their business needs. A low entry height, flat cargo floor and integrated mounting points streamline loading and upfitting.

Why Did Kia Put Customer Insight at the Heart of PV5 Development?

The PV5 was shaped through a development process rooted in extensive customer insight. Kia worked closely with logistics firms, delivery operators, fleet managers and mobility service providers to ensure the vehicle meets real-world needs -- from ergonomics and loading efficiency to digital uptime tools and serviceability.

"In 2022, Kia launched its PBV division with the ambition to redefine the LCV market through innovation, something Kia has always stood for. The Kia PV5 brings that vision to life and receiving the International Van of the Year Award with our very first PBV model confirms that we are heading in the right direction. The PV5 has been developed by actively listening to customer voices, with every detail thoughtfully designed to meet real-world business needs. This award marks an important milestone, yet our journey to deliver meaningful value to customers continues as we expand the PBV line-up." – Sangdae Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of PBV Division at Kia Corporation

What's Next for the PV5 and Kia's PBV Lineup?

The PV5 is now available in Cargo Long and Passenger 5-seater variants across Europe. Beginning in 2026, Kia will expand the range with:

Chassis Cab

Cargo Standard (L1H1)

High Roof (L2H2)

Future PBV models -- including the larger PV7 and PV9 -- will further strengthen Kia's ambition to build a full-scale, next-generation PBV ecosystem for global businesses.

For more information, visit the Kia Global Media Center for more.

SOURCE Kia Corporation

[email protected]