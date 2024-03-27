Kia EV9 secures double win at the 2024 World Car Awards

- Kia collects prestigious 2024 World Car of the Year and 2024 World Electric Vehicle titles

- EV9 earns Kia its fourth and fifth wins at the World Car Awards since 2020

- The 2024 EV9 delivers modern refinement and all-electric capability

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 2024 Kia EV9 has achieved a remarkable dual victory at the 2024 World Car Awards. Revealed during a live announcement at the World Car Awards ceremony at the New York Auto Show, the EV9 secured prestigious titles for both World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle.

Kia EV9 secures double win at 2024 World Car Awards

Selected by a jury of 100 distinguished automotive journalists representing 29 countries, the World Car Awards recognized the Kia EV9's innovative design, spacious seven-seat interior, and competitive price point. Based on the E-GMP platform, the EV9 is the first Kia to feature fourth-generation battery technology for improved performance.

Established in 2003, the World Car Awards are renowned globally as a premier standard for automotive excellence and leadership, celebrating remarkable accomplishments within a rapidly changing automotive industry. Prior to the 2024 event, Kia had already claimed three wins at the World Car Awards – the Telluride as World Car of the Year and the Soul EV as World Urban Car in 2020, along with the Kia EV6 GT taking World Performance Car of the Year in 2023.

"We are hugely honored that the 2024 EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The Kia EV9's continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world," Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia said.

Two wins in the World Car Awards add to an impressive haul of accolades for the EV9, including the 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.

"EV9 is a clear representation of Kia's vision, and further evidence of our dedication to quality. This award cements Kia's standing as the frontrunner in sustainable mobility solutions that go beyond conventional automobiles. We share this honor with our global teams who contributed their utmost efforts to drive EV9's success," said Seungkyu (Sean) Yoon, President and CEO of Kia North America and Kia America.

