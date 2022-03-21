Kia EV6 triumphs in 2022 Red Dot Design Awards

As Kia's first dedicated battery-electric vehicle, the EV6 symbolises the brand's new direction as it transitions into a leading sustainable mobility solutions provider. The ground-breaking electric crossover was created according to Kia's new design philosophy 'Opposites United', which guarantees a powerful visual identity with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes. The EV6 is also the first Kia to be based on the company's advanced Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This innovative platform has enabled the EV6 to offer one of the most spacious interiors in its class, a driving range of up to 528 km, and 800-volt ultra-fast charging technology that enables the vehicle to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design Center, said: "The EV6 is a very important vehicle for the Kia brand, as it is our first fully dedicated EV with our best technology for a new era. We have the ambition to keep pushing the boundaries of automotive design and to back up product substance with inventive, bold and forward-looking designs."

"These two Red Dot awards honor the hard work of our teams and encourage us to stay the course towards the future of environmentally responsible mobility for all."

Since 2009, when the Kia Soul became the first vehicle from a Korean brand to receive the award, a total of 27 Kia models have been awarded with a coveted Red Dot award. The EV6 is also the sixth Kia to receive the Red Dot 'Best of the Best' accolade.

For more information about Kia EV6, please visit: www.kianewscenter.com

SOURCE Kia Corporation

For further information: Yu Kyung Ahn, [email protected]