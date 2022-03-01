Kia EV6 Becomes the First Korean Model to Win Prestigious European Car of the Year

The Kia EV6 was initially listed for consideration for the top award alongside over sixty models that launched during 2021. In November, the COTY jury whittled this longlist down to a seven-strong shortlist, six of which were electric vehicles (EVs), further demonstrating the growing importance of electric vehicles to consumers as society transitions towards a new mobility future.

Jason Jeong, President at Kia Europe, commented: "It's a great honour to have won the 2022 European Car of the Year with the EV6, the first ever Kia to win this prestigious award. The EV6 is truly a landmark development that's been designed from the outset to make electric mobility fun, convenient and accessible by combining a highly impressive real-world driving range, ultra-fast charging capabilities, a spacious high-tech interior and a truly rewarding driving experience. The EV6 is an exciting sign of what's still to come in our evolving electrified line-up."

The EV6 is Kia's first dedicated EV to be based on the company's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). This high-tech architecture ensures the EV6 eliminates the many compromises faced by EVs that are created on platforms initially designed to accommodate internal combustion engine vehicles. As a result of its E-GMP underpinnings, the EV6 has a class-leading interior space, a highly impressive 528km driving range and 800V ultra-fast charging capabilities that enables customers to carry out a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes.

