Kia EV3 delivers elevated electric SUV experience for all with innovative technology and advanced design beyond its class

"Through groundbreaking design, an industry-leading electric drivetrain, and practical, innovative lifestyle solutions, the EV3 aims to extend Kia's exceptional EV SUV experience to a wider audience. With a WLTP driving range of up to 600km and fast-charging capability, the EV3 addresses common concerns about electric vehicles. It will reassure those who may have been hesitant to make the switch to electric mobility and will lead the mass adoption of EVs," said Ho Sung Song, President and CEO at Kia.

Exterior design: A bold and progressive statement

A combination of dynamic aesthetics with thoughtful functionality elevates the EV3's emotional feel and ambience.

Interior design: Nature-inspired aesthetic to enhance wellbeing

Kia has created a highly functional and effective cabin that exudes an appealing living space-like ambience.

Electric drivetrain: Exemplary range and ultra-fast charging

The EV3 features a state-of-the-art front-wheel drive electric powertrain based on the E-GMP, utilizing Kia's fourth-generation battery technology.

Large electric SUV technology and safety in the compact sector

The EV3 boasts a raft of ultra-advanced safety, driving, convenience and charging features usually reserved for the large EV SUV sector.

Delivering new levels of innovative technology and digital connectivity

Kia has equipped the EV3 with a holistic suite of connectivity and entertainment features.

To read the full release, please visit www.kianewscenter.com.

SOURCE Kia Corporation

For further information: JH So, [email protected]