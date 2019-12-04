Khiron Welcomes Legalization of Medical Cannabis in Brazil

Brazil represents the largest addressable market in Latin America with a population of 208 million and a potential USD $229 Million patient network for medical cannabis (New Frontier Data)

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, welcomes today's announcement from ANVISA, the National Agency for Health Surveillance of Brazil, establishing a legalized environment for the sale and consumption of cannabis for medical use. The new regulations will be published in the coming days on the Federal Official Gazette and enter into law 90 days after that.

In the announcement from ANVISA, a new class of medical cannabis-based products will be prescribed by doctors and sold through pharmacies, enabling patient safe and legal access. The regulatory framework sets a comprehensive procedure for the manufacture and import of these products as well as the requirements for commercialization, prescription, dispensing, monitoring and supervision of cannabis products for medical purposes. The resolution was approved unanimously and is valid for an initial three-year term.

Andres Galofre, Khiron Co-founder and Vice President, Business Development, commented, "We congratulate legislators and the health authority in Brazil for their leadership in establishing a legalized environment for medical cannabis in the country. With a population of over 200 million this will directly benefit the health and wellbeing of a significant number of patients in Brazil and affirms our position as a LatAm leader in a rapidly globalizing cannabis market."

Khiron has a firmly established market-entry strategy for Brazil, with Dormul S.A., its wholly owned subsidiary based in Uruguay giving the Company access to the Brazilian market through the Mercosur Regional Trading Bloc. The Company has initiated pre-clinical medical cannabis studies with the Universidad de la República of Uruguay and Institut Pasteur de Montevideo, providing direct strategic opportunity for 3 million patients for medical cannabis in Uruguay, and a Brazilian market of 3.4 million (New Frontier Data). Further, on November 29th the Company announced it had received authorization from the Colombian Technical Quotas Group ("TQG") for the commercialization of medical use High THC cannabis for domestic and export purposes, including to Brazil, with manufacture to begin in Q1 2020.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

