Khiron Updates Zerenia™ Expansion Program; Announces Plans to Open Three Additional Satellite Clinics in Colombia by End of Q2

"We are off to a great start in 2021 and the Zerenia satellite clinic model is proving to be an exceptional platform for reaching new patients. The rapid expansion of clinics is helping Khiron reach more patients in more places, more conveniently, in these cities. With the opening of two new satellite clinics in Cali and Bucaramanga, Khiron has taken another step toward increasing patient access to medical cannabis, with the objective of improving the quality of life for thousands of people in Colombia. Our unique and proven business model will support our goal of reaching 1,000,000 patients by 2024 in a sustainable manner," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

Based on positive physician and patient feedback at Khiron's initial satellite clinics, the Company now plans to expand its clinic presence in major metropolitan centres throughout Colombia. Three additional satellite Zerenia™ clinics, which will focus on treating pathologies such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, headache, epilepsy, and Parkinson's Disease, are expected to open over the course of the year.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the UK, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Germany and Brazil in early 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

For further information: Investor Contact: Paola Ricardo, E: [email protected], T: +1 (833) 275-8984; Media Contact: Elsa Navarro, Vice President, Communications, E: [email protected]; Khiron Europe: Tejinder Virk, Europe President, E: [email protected]

