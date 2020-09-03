Khiron To Present at Live Investor Conference on September 10th

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced today that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Chris Naprawa, Khiron Chairman, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 10, 2020.

Date: Thursday, September 10, 2020

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Registration link: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/events/event-details/kcsa-cannabis-investor-conference

Recent Company Highlights:

Issued more than 1,500 medical cannabis prescriptions since the receipt of the authorization to manufacture and commercialize high-THC medical cannabis in Colombia

Expanded reach of Khiron's medical cannabis e-learning platform to UK market through partnership with a clinician-led organization Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society

Launched teleconsultation platform to meet essential needs of its patient network in Colombia

Delivered first medical cannabis prescriptions for patients participating in Project Twenty21 in the UK

Entered the German medical cannabis market signing an agreement with Nimbus Health for Khiron branded medical cannabis product import and sales

Signed a distribution deal for the Kuida CBD cosmeceutical brand with DNO Group serving the Hong Kong market

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

For further information: Investor Contact: Paola Ricardo, E: [email protected], T: +1 (786) 233-7411; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: [email protected]; Khiron Europe: Tejinder Virk, Europe President, T: +44 (0) 7912 741 995, E: [email protected]

