Khiron to Present and Host Attendees at First MJBizDaily Latin American Cannabis Symposium

Symposium brings together industry leaders, investors and policy decision-makers for two-day event spotlighting the potential of the Latin American cannabis industry

CEO and Director Alvaro Torres and Skin Unit Director Elsa Navarro to participate in panels covering cannabis investing & finance and CBD cosmetics topics

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, announced today that the Company will sponsor and participate in MJBizDaily's first Latin American Cannabis Symposium taking place September 30 - October 1 in Bogotá, Colombia. Khiron will be featured prominently throughout the two-day symposium hosting networking events, showcases, and participating in panel presentations by key members of the Company's leadership team.

As Latin America continues to emerge as one of the world's fastest growing cannabis regions, the Cannabis Symposium brings together global industry leaders, investors, innovators and policy decision-makers for an intensive two-day discussion and networking event covering insights on industry standards, government policy and research, as well as emerging investment and business opportunities in the Latin American and Caribbean cannabis markets.

"Khiron firmly believes that Latin America will be a vital player in the global cannabis industry of the future. Since the beginning, we have worked actively through our education programs, first-to-market branded clinics and products and industry events to drive forward the growth of the region's cannabis industry," commented Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of Khiron Life Sciences. "We welcome the industry gathering in Bogota for this symposium and look forward to discussing the fast developing Latin American cannabis sector."

In conversation with industry leaders and experts, the Company leadership team will also participate in the conference's agenda of panel discussions, including:

Alvaro Torres , CEO and Director, Khiron Life Sciences

Panel: Investing and Finance Forum, Attracting International Investors

September 30 th , 1:00 to 1:30 PM , Grand Ballroom III, Grand Hyatt Bogotá



Panel: Production to Distribution Insights, Behind the Scenes: Cannabis Cosmetics and the Infused Products Market

October 1 st, 1:20 to 2:00 PM , Grand Ballroom III, Grand Hyatt Bogotá

In collaboration with MJBizDaily, Khiron will also host an exclusive cocktail reception on September 30 from 5-7 pm. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore opportunities in the Latin American cannabis industry, learn more on Khiron's market-leading products and services, and network with key industry players and decision-makers.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca .

