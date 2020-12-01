Khiron to Open New Regional Zerenia™ Clinic in Medellin, Colombia

The Medellin clinic, with a grand opening planned for December 8, 2020, supports Khiron´s goal of expanding regional access to the Company's proven clinic services and medical cannabis products for patients across the country, with a focus on in-person and telehealth services in Colombia's largest urban centres. The clinic is conveniently located in the San Diego sector of the city, minutes from downtown with access to public transit and walking distance to major business and residential areas.

"We launched our Zerenia operations in Bogota in Q1 2020 and in Q2 our Dr. Zerenia telehealth operations began. The clinic data quickly showed that more than 25% of patients were accessing our telehealth services from outside of Bogota. Once proven successful, Khiron will continue to expand its regional presence, in Colombia and beyond," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

The Zerenia Medellin clinic will be the first in the city, expanding national access and improving the quality of life of patients in the populous Antioquia region. The clinic will provide face-to-face care and teleconsultation through the Doctor Zerenia platform and physical consultation, connecting patients with medical specialists trained in the ethical, safe and responsible prescription of cannabis-based medications, and in the comprehensive treatment of pathologies such as chronic pain, anxiety, insomnia, depression, headache, epilepsy and Parkinson's.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

For further information: Investor Contact: Paola Ricardo, E: [email protected], T: +1 (786) 233-7411; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: [email protected]; Khiron Europe: Tejinder Virk, Europe President, E: [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.khiron.ca/en/home

