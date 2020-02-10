Khiron to Host Investor Webcast Live on February 11, 2020

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America, is pleased to announce that Chris Naprawa, President, will present live at Grit Capital's Webcast Series on February 11th, 2020 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT.

DATE: February 11th, 2020

TIME: 11:00am ET/8:00am PT

FORMAT: Live 20 minutes presentation & 10 minute Q&A session

LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2186278/2C2CAB60A92822F0E898A44BEFEDECC2

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Recent Company Highlights



Khiron prepares for imminent medical cannabis sales in Colombia , and to serve the unmet needs in a country of 48 million people.

, and to serve the unmet needs in a country of 48 million people. Recently announced authorization gives Company first exposure to Brazil for medical cannabis

for medical cannabis Khiron has billed over 150,000 medical transactions in the past 12 months. Zerenia, its new, integrated medical clinic, almost doubles that capacity, and greatly enhances the Company's patient network and service offerings.

Khiron is the exclusive LatAm provider to Project Twenty21, the largest medical cannabis trial in Europe with 20,000 patients, as the Company targets medical cannabis sales in the UK, a market with over 66 million people.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Visit Khiron online at www.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: Investor Contacts: Chris Naprawa, President, T: +1 (416) 705-1144, E: [email protected]; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: [email protected]

