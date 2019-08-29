Khiron Secures Exclusive Endorsement from The Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics

Seniors identified among the fastest growing adopters of medical cannabis (Source: University of Colorado )

TORONTO, Aug. 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), an integrated cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive endorsement agreement with the Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics ("CAGG"), a scientific and professional association dedicated to the advancement of health and social services for aging populations and geriatric patients at all levels of care.

The endorsement agreement with CAGG will see the Khiron medical leadership team present at the Association's annual medical congress as part of a year-long exclusive agreement that also includes outreach programs with health care professionals focused on seniors' care. These activities further extend the Company's access to leading doctors and health practitioners in the areas of Gerontology, Geriatrics, Internal Medicine, Orthopedics and General Practice.

According to a May 2019 study by the University of Colorado, cannabis use among older adults in the U.S. is growing faster than any other user group, with particular application for the treatment of pain, depression and anxiety. The study indicates barriers including access to cannabis, lack of communications with doctors and lingering stigma. Further, in Colombia alone more than 1 million patients are elderly and suffer from chronic pain, anxiety, depression or are in palliative care (Source: IMS quintiles).

Martha Edith Oyuela, Khiron Health Vice President, commented, "International studies in medical cannabis use among seniors, such as the one undertaken by the University of Colorado, along with our own research, affirm the potential of addressing the seniors' market as part of our strategy to focus on the patient community in Latin America. This relationship with CAGG increases our ability to deepen interactions with health professionals in the field and to educate on the potential benefits of prescribing medical cannabis to patients."

Javier Cabrera Guerra, President, Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, commented, "As valuable global research into the potential benefits of medical cannabis for seniors' care grows, Khiron's medical cannabis leadership and expertise will play an important role in increasing treatment awareness among our members and the wider medical community in Colombia."

About the Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics

The Colombian Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics, previously known as the Colombian Society of Gerontology and Geriatrics, was established on October 12, 1973 in the city of Bogotá, Colombia. The organization is a civil, autonomous, scientific, apolitical and non-profit association formed by professionals with a postgraduate university degree in Gerontology and Geriatrics and other related professions, as provided in their statutes. Its aim is to contribute to the integration of health and social services of geriatrics and gerontology at all levels of care, including acute unit, medium, long stay, day centers, hospices and home care. For further information visit http://acgg.org.co/

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

For further information: Investor Contacts: Chris Naprawa, President, T: +1 (416) 705-1144, E: cnaprawa@khiron.ca; Media Contact: Jon Packer, Vice President, Communications, T: +1 (416) 543-9179, E: jpacker@khiron.ca

