Khiron Plans to Launch Its Zerenia™ Medical Cannabis Clinic Strategy in Mexico; Applauds Mexican Senate Approval of Legislation for Cannabis in Mexico

On November 19 , the Mexican Senate passed comprehensive adult-use cannabis legalization, moving Mexico towards becoming one of the few countries to legalize cannabis nationally

The Company plans to deploy its ZereniaTM medical cannabis clinics and telehealth strategy in Mexico , building on the success of its vertical integration strategy in Colombia

Mexico represents one of the largest potential markets for medical cannabis in the world and is anticipated to reach $1.2bn USD by 2028 (Prohibition Partners).

Company to release Q3 2020 financials and host webcast on Tuesday, December 1st

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, welcomes the passing of adult-use cannabis legislation by the Mexican Senate, which moves the country closer to a legalized cannabis market, and towards provision for medical cannabis products. Khiron has had a presence in Mexico since 2018 and has been working with doctors and medical institutions to develop a deep understanding of the market.

"We are pleased to see the Mexican legislative and executive branches working together to bring medical cannabis closer to a reality. At Khiron, our goal is to improve the quality of life of 1 million patients by 2024 and Mexico will play an important role in our strategy. Because of this, we partnered with Tecnologico de Monterrey to bring our medical cannabis education platform to doctors working in clinics and health centres across Mexico and LatAm. The clinic model is one we understand well and in which we have proven success. As medical cannabis regulations continue to evolve, we plan to take advantage of our vertical integration model by deploying our Zerenia medical cannabis clinic and telehealth strategy in Mexico," comments Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director.

Webcast and Q&A

Khiron invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend a webcast and Q&A to discuss the Company's Q3 2020 financial statements and further activities.

DATE: Tuesday, December 1st, 2020

TIME: 10:00am EST/7:00am PST

PRESENTERS: Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director, Joel Friedman, CFO, and Chris Naprawa, Chairman

FORMAT: Live 30 minutes presentation and Q&A session

REGISTER LINK: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2819768/9328DB919FFBB024F2CF5F4F5119285E

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

