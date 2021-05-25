Khiron Partners with Colombia Cancer League to Deliver 3,000 Medical Cannabis Patient Consultations

Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director comments, "We are very excited to be partnering with some of the country's leading specialized medical institutions to increase awareness and provide safe access to patients seeking different types of treatments. As more external health care providers complete our medical cannabis education program, physician engagement and willingness to prescribe continues to improve, providing greater access to the more than two million patients that suffer from chronic pain in Colombia. In due course, we hope to expand the reach of these campaigns to include additional pathologies and more countries throughout the region."

The campaign will be hosted in 11 Colombian cities in partnership with 21 participating clinics, which will be donating up to 3,000 medical consultations throughout the month of June. Consultations will be provided both in person and through teleconsultation channels. The campaign will be co-organized by Khiron and the Colombia Cancer League, a leading institution in the provision of oncology services, with 60 years of experience in the country.

Patients may schedule their consultation by dialing +57 333 0333191 or through the website www.cannabismedicinaparatuvida.com.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru, Germany and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing Products unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with Kuida™ now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Paola Ricardo

E: [email protected]

T: +1 (647) 556-5750

Media Contact:

Elsa Navarro

VP Communications

E: [email protected]

Khiron Europe:

Tejinder Virk

Europe President

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

