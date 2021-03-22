Khiron Medical Cannabis Products Arrive in Germany for Immediate Prescription, Sale and Distribution

First shipment of Khiron branded EU-GMP certified medical cannabis to Germany successfully completed, providing immediate access to German market through distribution partner, Nimbus Health GmbH

Company to leverage partnership with Nimbus Health GmbH, a leading EU-GMP/GDP certified medical cannabis distributor in Germany with network of over 300 pharmacies

with network of over 300 pharmacies Khiron teams continue to educate physicians with plans to leverage clinical evidence from both the UK and Colombia

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN) (OTCQX: KHRNF) (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully delivered EU-GMP medical cannabis product to Germany. In collaboration with Nimbus Health, a leading medical cannabis distributor in Germany, Khiron is now positioned for imminent first sales in Germany. Khiron products are currently in inventory in the Nimbus warehouse, ready to be prescribed to patients and distributed through a vast network of 300 pharmacies across Germany.

This major milestone represents a new revenue stream for the Company and positions Khiron's European team to execute on its German medical strategy. Leveraging its partner's large distribution network and Khiron's ongoing investments in physician education, the Company has secured immediate access to the German market. Khiron 1/14 will focus on indications such as anxiety, substance use disorder, and migraines, addressing patient needs and improving access to medical cannabis.

Tejinder Virk, President of Khiron Europe, commented, "Since signing our distribution agreement with Nimbus Health in 2020, the Company's European Sales and Marketing teams have been actively educating doctors and raising awareness for our products. We are excited to launch our portfolio with Khiron 1/14, a product that covers unmet medical need in the German market. As we continue to expand our presence in the UK and Germany, we will leverage our clinical expertise from Colombia to provide the EU market with additional cannabis-based medicinal products."

Franziska Katterbach, Managing Director & Chief Legal Officer for Khiron Europe based in Frankfurt, commented, "I would like to thank our European team for their unwavering perseverance over the past few months; their efforts have allowed us to achieve this significant milestone despite the challenges of the global pandemic and Germany's strict regulatory environment. With all permits in place and product now available for sale, we look forward to increasing our presence in this growing market with over 60,000 medical cannabis patients and a population of over 82 million people. We are already developing additional cannabis-based medicinal products from our certified strains recently imported from Colombia to improve access and product selection for German patients."

Through its EU-GMP certified supply chain partners in Europe, Khiron continues to expand its offering of world-class medical cannabis products, targeting the introduction of cannabis-based medicinal products based on those already distributed by the Company in Colombia and Peru. With Khiron's proof of concept now validated in Colombia, the Company plans to leverage its clinical data and IP, educational platforms, and technology and systems to expand into new markets.

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading medical cannabis provider in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Colombia, Peru and the United Kingdom, and is positioned to commence sales of medical cannabis in Mexico, Germany and Brazil in 2021.

Leveraging wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and agricultural infrastructure to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and United Kingdom. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

For further information: Investor Contact: Paola Ricardo, E: [email protected], T: +1 (647) 275-8984; Media Contact: Peter Leis, Europe Communications Manager, E: [email protected] [email protected]; Khiron Europe: Tejinder Virk, Europe President, E: [email protected]

