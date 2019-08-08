Khiron Launches Revenue-Generating Pilot Program With Top Colombian Health Insurance Provider

Four-month pilot program with EPS SURA represents first step towards an integrated healthcare system for priority neurological pathologies

EPS SURA is Colombia's leading insurance provider and an affiliate of Suramericana S.A., one of Latin America's largest insurance companies with a presence in nine countries including Mexico , Chile and Uruguay

Pilot program forms basis of model to generate predictable and recurring revenue for the Company

Furthers Khiron's continued mission to provide innovative and effective healthcare options to 620M population in Latin America .

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN ), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), an integrated cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced today that its wholly-owned clinic network, the Latin American Institute of Neurology and the Nervous System ("ILANS"), has partnered with leading Colombian insurance company EPS SURA to launch a four-month pilot program that will provide medical services to an initial group of 450 patients. The pilot program, now in progress, represents the first step towards an integrated healthcare system for priority neurological pathologies, including convulsive syndrome.

With revenues of $1.2 billion CAD in 2018, EPS SURA is one of the largest insurance companies in Colombia, and forms part of the wider Suramericana S.A. network across Latin America. As part of ILANS' continued commitment to developing integrated health management models that enhance patient service and improve healthcare outcomes, the pilot program will allow ILANS to gather patient information and deliver quality services designed to the individual needs of patients and their families. Further, the launch of the pilot program will leverage both parties' resources to enhance patient access to integrated healthcare management models, advancing Khiron's continued mission to provide effective healthcare options to a population of 620M in Latin America.

Alvaro Torres, CEO and Director of Khiron, commented: "We are proud to initiate this pilot program with EPS SURA, and for the trust they have placed in ILANS to improve the quality of healthcare management for these initial 450 patients. The program allows us to enhance the patient relationship, and on conclusion, positions us to continue responsibility for their integrated management, including the definition and application of treatment and medical prescriptions and procedures."

"This pilot establishes a revenue-generating model for us built around a fixed fee structure, and as we move forward, we anticipate working alongside Latin America's leading insurance companies to increase the number of patients, and to further expand the application of this integrated care approach." Says Mr. Torres.

ILANS is one of the most respected, fastest growing, and largest health service network providers in Colombia. The network includes over 60 in-house licensed physicians and clinicians, and services 119,000 patients with strategic locations in target markets, including two well-established and large neurological clinics located in Bogota, Colombia.

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient-oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

