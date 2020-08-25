Khiron Expands Medical Cannabis E-Learning Platform to UK Market

UK doctors to receive medical cannabis education through Khiron partnership with Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society ("MCCS"), effective Q3 2020

Expands reach of Khiron's globally recognized cloud-based learning platform currently active in universities and institutions in Latin America

MCCS is an independent, clinician-led organization sharing guidance to lead the medical cannabis conversation in the UK

Program comprises access to Khiron's e-learning modules to help doctors prescribe medical cannabis for priority conditions including chronic pain, anxiety, cancer and epilepsy

Program accelerates medical cannabis knowledge for doctors participating in Project Twenty21, the UK's largest medical cannabis registry

By 2024, the UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth nearly £1bn, servicing nearly 340,000 active patients (source: Prohibition Partners)

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, announced that it has signed an agreement with Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society ("MCCS"), an independent, clinician-led organization in the UK. Under this agreement, Khiron will provide medical cannabis knowledge and training through its cloud-based learning platform to participating doctors across the United Kingdom. The agreement is effective immediately, with first education modules underway in Q3, 2020.

"Doctor education continues to be a core mission for Khiron. Through this partnership with MCCS our e-learning program and highly trained medical team will now bring our successful medical cannabis knowledge to UK doctors so that they in turn can better meet patient needs. A lack of doctor education has been missing in growing the UK medical cannabis market and we are pleased to participate in helping the medical community overcome this barrier," comments Tejinder Virk, Khiron Europe President.

The Khiron medical cannabis program begins with online courses for MCCS participants in Q3, 2020, introducing doctors in the UK to specific regulatory considerations, clinical evidence and research, safety and drug interactions, clinical cases and practical recommendations to best meet patient needs for conditions that include chronic pain, anxiety, cancer and epilepsy. Doctors participating in this program are also members of Project Twenty21, the leading medical cannabis registry in the UK. Khiron is the exclusive LatAm provider of medical cannabis to the project.

In November 2018 the UK legalized medical cannabis, establishing a market opportunity to reach and positively impact the lives of a population of over 66 million according to Prohibition Partners UK Report. The UK market opportunity remains large, with more than 1.4 million people in the UK using 'street' cannabis for chronic pain alone (Source: Prohibition Partners), and the number of scripts expected to increase as access to medical cannabis expands, and doctors receive more education on suitable applications. By 2024, the UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth nearly £1bn, servicing nearly 340,000 active patients (source: Prohibition Partners)

"We know that education is critically important in helping doctors issue safe and effective medical cannabis prescriptions for certain conditions. Partnering with Khiron is invaluable for MCCS in allowing our members to work with the company's globally validated e-learning platform to inform doctors and to improve the quality of UK patient lives through medical cannabis," comments Prof. Mike Barnes, Chair, Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society.

About Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society

The Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society is a non-profit organization that gives clinicians the opportunity to share practical knowledge, develop transparent and independent guidance and lead the conversation as doctors in the sector.

As more and more doctors begin to prescribe medical cannabis for their patients, the Society provides a confidential, independent network for clinicians to share experiences in patient consultation, prescribing, accessing products and treatments, research and evidence. Members of the Society have access to further information including prescribing guidelines, a secure online support network and discounts to training and events. The Medical Cannabis Clinicians Society is a community interest company.

Visit: https://www.ukmccs.org

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has presence in Mexico, Peru, Uruguay, Brazil, UK, Spain and Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage, and patient oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

