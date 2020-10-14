Khiron CEO to Present at Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQX: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), a vertically integrated cannabis leader with core operations in Latin America and Europe, is pleased to announce that Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director, will present live at the Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on October 15, 2020

Date: Thursday, October 15, 2020 Time: CPG panel at 2:00pm ET

Solo presentation at 4:00pm ET To register: https://events.benzinga.com/squeeze-page-422415971598541487748

The Benzinga Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference, the premier gathering for investors and entrepreneurs in the cannabis industry, brings together hundreds of cannabis traders, investors, entrepreneurs, and influencers to discuss the present and future landscape of this evolving industry. Attendees enjoy exclusive access to curated networking and private deal flow, as well as hear from executives of top-performing cannabis companies leading the way in growth and innovation.

Khiron CEO and Director Alvaro Torres will present and take questions from conference attendees in real time, and a recording of the session will be available for those who cannot attend live on the event day.

Recent Company Highlights

Reached more than 3,500 medical cannabis prescriptions filled

Medical cannabis prescriptions increased by over 450% in Q3, compared to Q2 of 2020

Clinics exceeded 9,000 monthly patient consultations in September

Khiron declared a National Strategic Project by the Government of Colombia in September, accelerating its ability to register and introduce new SKUs in the medical cannabis and consumer-packaged goods categories

in September, accelerating its ability to register and introduce new SKUs in the medical cannabis and consumer-packaged goods categories First company to sell medical cannabis in Peru , introducing its new CBD brand Alexin TM , sold under its previously announced agreement with Farmacia Universal, the largest compounding pharmacy in Peru

, introducing its new CBD brand Alexin , sold under its previously announced agreement with Farmacia Universal, the largest compounding pharmacy in Signed partnerships with 15 clinics and health centres in Colombia , extending education and sales reach further across the country

, extending education and sales reach further across the country Entered exclusive distribution agreement with Rappi SAS to introduce and distribute the Company's CPG product portfolio across Latin America through the Rappi platform

through the Rappi platform Signed a distribution deal with DNO Group to bring Company's KuidaTM CBD cosmeceutical brand to retail and online channels in Hong Kong

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a vertically integrated medical and CPG cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, and operational activity in Europe and North America. Khiron is the leading cannabis company in Colombia and the first company licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution and sales, and international export of both low and high THC medical cannabis products. The Company has filled medical cannabis prescriptions in Peru and has a presence in Mexico, Uruguay, UK, Spain and also in Germany, where it is positioned to begin sales of medical cannabis.

Leveraging its first-mover advantage and patient-oriented approach, Khiron combines global scientific expertise, product innovation, agricultural infrastructure, wholly-owned medical clinics, and online doctor education programs to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions. Its Wellbeing unit launched the first branded CBD skincare brand in Colombia, with KuidaTM now marketed in multiple jurisdictions in Latin America, the US and UK. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Visit Khiron online at investors.khiron.ca and on Instagram @khironlife.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and is made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

