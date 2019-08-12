Khiron Boosts European Expansion With Key Executive Appointments

Experienced capital markets leader and cannabis industry executive Tejinder Virk is appointed President of Khiron Europe

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. ("Khiron" or the "Company") (TSXV: KHRN), (OTCQB: KHRNF), (Frankfurt: A2JMZC), an integrated cannabis company with core operations in Latin America, announced today the appointment of Tejinder Virk as President of Khiron Europe, and Franziska Katterbach as Chief Legal Officer of Khiron Europe.

As the Company expands its global reach, Khiron is pursuing a focused regional growth strategy in Europe, with the aim of entering and capturing market share in the region's estimated €115.7 Billion medical cannabis industry. The appointment of a strong management team in the region executes this stated strategy by deploying knowledgeable, experienced local leaders to identify opportunities and accelerate market entry, while building and scaling operations. These activities position Khiron to capitalize on opportunities in the European market as legislation continues to evolve throughout the region. Khiron's ability to expand into the region is strengthened through the recently signed EU-Mercosur Trade Agreement, a key treaty that enables the Company to leverage its Uruguayan assets to support its European infrastructure.

Tejinder Virk – President, Khiron Europe

Tejinder is a proven leader with over 15 years of executive-level experience in the capital markets and cannabis industry. Tejinder previously served as Deputy Managing Director, Europe, for Canopy Growth Corporation, where he was responsible for driving the multinational expansion of Canopy's European operations. He was also formerly Managing Director of Global Equity Products for BMO Capital Markets, a role which saw him developing and managing major client relationships across the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Leveraging his exceptional knowledge of the European cannabis market as well as his deep connections to European institutions and family offices, Tejinder will lead Khiron's capital markets activities in the region, working to increase the Company's visibility among institutional investors. His appointment is also expected to enhance the Company's management expertise in corporate development, finance, and mergers and acquisitions.

Franziska Katterbach – Chief Legal Officer, Khiron Europe

Franziska Katterbach is an accomplished business executive and legal expert who brings extensive experience working within Europe's emerging cannabis industry. After completing her legal studies at Universität Leipzig and Landgericht Darmstadt, Franziska joined corporate law firm Dentons, where she was involved high-profile deals in the cannabis sector across multiple jurisdictions. Franziska later served as Director of Legal for Canopy's European operations, prior to joining Khiron.

In keeping with Khiron's core competency of regulatory and legal affairs, Franziska will apply her deep regulatory expertise to lead the Company's corporate legal function in Europe. She will work closely with relevant European authorities to understand local legislation, identify strategic opportunities within each country's policy framework, and fast-track market entry while ensuring rigorous regulatory compliance.

Management Commentary

Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and Director, commented: "We are excited to welcome Tejinder and Franziska to our team. With a strong regional leadership team now in place, Khiron is actively executing on its global expansion strategy with the aim of establishing market share in the rapidly emerging European medical cannabis market. We have identified a number of promising opportunities to expand our operations and accelerate growth, and we look forward to working closely with Tejinder and Franziska to execute on our strategy and leverage the Company's experience, assets and capabilities on a global scale."

About Khiron

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is positioned to be the dominant integrated cannabis company in Latin America. Khiron has core operations in Latin America and is fully licensed in Colombia for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of both tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis. The company delivers best in class regulatory compliance, has the first approved set of CBD cosmetic products on shelf in Colombia, and is currently facilitating testing to meet and surpass all license requirements for commercial cannabis derived products.

With a focused regional strategy and patient-oriented approach, the Company combines global scientific expertise, agricultural advantages, branded product market entrance experience and education to drive prescription and brand loyalty to address priority medical conditions such as chronic pain, epilepsy, depression and anxiety in the Latin American market of over 620 million people. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced executive team, and a knowledgeable Board of Directors that includes former President of Mexico, Vicente Fox.

Cautionary Notes

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Khiron undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Khiron, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although Khiron believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking statement has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond Khiron's control, including the risk factors discussed in Khiron's Annual Information Form which is available on Khiron's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. Khiron disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

United States Disclaimer

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Further information in respect of the Company can be found at www.khiron.ca.

